'Your Fantastic Mind' television series airing in cities across the U.S.

On the heels of winning six regional Emmy awards in June, “Your Fantastic Mind,” a television series partnership between the Emory Brain Health Center and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), is now airing in multiple cities across the nation.

The news magazine-style show, airing across Georgia since the Season 1 debut in 2019, highlights patient stories and reports on pioneering science and clinical advances in the areas of neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, sleep medicine and rehabilitation medicine.

Earlier this year, “Your Fantastic Mind” was accepted for nationwide distribution by the National Educational Telecommunications Association. Season 2 is currently being made available to PBS stations across the country for inclusion in summer and fall programming schedules.

To date, the show has been picked up by 18 PBS stations in 17 markets, including 10 markets ranked in the nation’s top 30 largest television markets. The show is also airing statewide in five states - South Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Mississippi.

The current markets, and their rankings, include: Los, Angeles, CA (#2); San Francisco, CA (#6); Washington DC (#9); Minneapolis, MN (#14); Denver, CO (#16); Portland, OR (#21); Indianapolis, IN - two PBS stations (#25); Pittsburgh, PA (#26); Baltimore, MD (#28); Salt Lake City, UT (#30); South Carolina (#35); Austin, TX (#38); Grand Rapids, MI (#41); Albuquerque-Sante Fe, NM (#48); Memphis, TN (#51); Eureka, CA (#193) and Roanoke-Tri Cities (parts of VA and TN).

The Season 2 episodes of “Your Fantastic Mind” airing nationally originally premiered in September 2020 and consisted of seven episodes broadcast on GPB’s statewide television network. They featured researchers, experts and patients from Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, University of Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Rush University and others. Funding assistance for Season 2 was provided by the Southern Company Charitable Foundation.

"We are honored to have this opportunity to extend the reach of these powerful stories and their transformative brain health information. The show’s exploration of both the science and the implications of these amazing discoveries help us continue our work to improve lives and provide hope, not only for the communities we serve, but far beyond,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, executive vice president for health affairs at Emory.

In June, Season 2 of YFM was honored with multiple Emmy awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter. The show was nominated for eight awards and won six, including best TV series. Read more.

Season 3 of “Your Fantastic Mind” is currently in production and will premiere later this fall. Please check your local listings for air dates and times.

About Brain Health at Emory University

As one of the nation’s premier research universities, Emory University is a leader in education, discovery and patient care related to the neurosciences. Faculty scholars, scientists, physicians and clinicians throughout the university collaborate on advancing knowledge associated with the brain and brain health. The Emory Brain Health Center combines neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, rehabilitation medicine and sleep medicine in a unique, integrated approach. Emory researchers are predicting, preventing, treating and curing diseases and disorders of the brain and addressing the growing global crisis associated with some of the most common ones. In addition, Emory’s neuroethics program explores the evolving ethical, legal and social impact of the neurosciences. Emory’s multidisciplinary approach is transforming the world’s understanding of the vast frontiers of the brain, harnessing imagination and discovery to address 21st-century challenges.

About GPB

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media) has been creating content worth sharing for over 50 years. With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and a multi-faceted digital and education division, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about the state like “Georgia Outdoors,” “Hometown Georgia,” “Political Rewind” and more. For more information, visit www.gpb.org.