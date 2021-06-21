Season 2 of 'Your Fantastic Mind' television series wins six Emmy awards

"Your Fantastic Mind," a television series partnership between the Emory Brain Health Center and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), has been honored with six Emmy awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter. The awards were announced June 19.

The news magazine-style show highlights patient stories and reports on pioneering science and clinical advances in the areas of neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, sleep medicine and rehabilitation medicine.

"Your Fantastic Mind" was nominated for seven Emmys and won six awards, including best TV series, in the following categories for Season 2:

"The "Your Fantastic Mind" series is an insightful and compelling program that educates viewers about brain health issues, solutions and research that affect millions of families," says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, executive vice president for health affairs at Emory. "Emory is proud to partner with GPB and honored to receive these awards."

Season 2 of "Your Fantastic Mind" premiered in September 2020 and consisted of seven episodes airing on GPB’s statewide television network. Episodes featured researchers, experts and patients from Emory and other institutions, including the Georgia Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, University of Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Rush University and others. Seasons one and two of the show were made possible with funding assistance from the Southern Company Charitable Foundation.

“We are excited to be recognized again this year with these Emmys for our second season. We love that we get to take viewers with us on a journey of the final frontier in science — the brain — by telling deeply human stories on the cutting edge of research. Our hope is not only to inform the viewer but to highlight ways that people can improve their own health and well-being,” says Jaye Watson, co-executive producer, host and writer of “Your Fantastic Mind.”

Watson is a video producer for the Emory Brain Health Center. She and Kenny Hamilton, Director of Videography for Emory Brain Health Center, serve as co-executive producers of the show. They are both Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning veteran Atlanta journalists.

Season 3 of “Your Fantastic Mind” is currently in production and will premiere later this fall. Please check your local listings for air dates and times.

About Brain Health at Emory University

As one of the nation’s premier research universities, Emory University is a leader in education, discovery and patient care related to the neurosciences. Faculty scholars, scientists, physicians and clinicians throughout the university collaborate on advancing knowledge associated with the brain and brain health. The Emory Brain Health Center combines neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, rehabilitation medicine and sleep medicine in a unique, integrated approach. Emory researchers are predicting, preventing, treating and curing diseases and disorders of the brain and addressing the growing global crisis associated with some of the most common ones. In addition, Emory’s neuroethics program explores the evolving ethical, legal and social impact of the neurosciences. Emory’s multidisciplinary approach is transforming the world’s understanding of the vast frontiers of the brain, harnessing imagination and discovery to address 21st-century challenges.

About GPB

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media) has been creating content worth sharing for over 50 years. With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and a multi-faceted digital and education division, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about the state like “Georgia Outdoors,” “Hometown Georgia,” “Political Rewind” and more. For more information, visit www.gpb.org.