Emmy awarded to 'Your Fantastic Mind' TV series on brain health

ATLANTA - "Your Fantastic Mind," a television series partnership between the Emory Brain Health Center and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), has been honored with an Emmy award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter. The awards were announced Sept. 12.

The show was nominated for five Emmys and received an award in the category of "Writer-Program" for the 2019 inaugural season of "Your Fantastic Mind." The news magazine-style show highlights patient stories and reports on pioneering science and clinical advances in the areas of neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, sleep medicine and rehabilitation medicine.

"We are honored to be recognized with an Emmy award after our first season," says Jaye Watson, executive producer, host and writer of "Your Fantastic Mind."

"Our collaboration with GPB and our sponsorship from Southern Company Foundation allows us to share deeply human stories about our brains and minds. With season two now underway, we are excited and committed to continue telling stories that help people inform and improve their own lives."

Watson is an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning veteran Atlanta journalist and video producer for the Emory Brain Health Center.

Season two of "Your Fantastic Mind" premiered Sept. 9 and is airing seven new episodes on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on GPB’s statewide television network. A special two-hour episode on Monday, Sept. 28, will examine the opioid crisis in Georgia and include an expert panel discussing a wide range of topics and questions from GPB viewers.

Each episode of "Your Fantastic Mind" features researchers, experts and patients from across Emory and other institutions, including the Georgia Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, University of Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Rush University and others. The show is made possible with funding assistance from the Southern Company Foundation.

About Brain Health at Emory University

As one of the nation’s premier research universities, Emory University is a leader in education, discovery and patient care related to the neurosciences. Faculty scholars, scientists, physicians and clinicians throughout the university collaborate on advancing knowledge associated with the brain and brain health. The Emory Brain Health Center combines neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, rehabilitation medicine and sleep medicine in a unique, integrated approach. Emory researchers are predicting, preventing, treating and curing diseases and disorders of the brain and addressing the growing global crisis associated with some of the most common ones. In addition, Emory’s neuroethics program explores the evolving ethical, legal and social impact of the neurosciences. Emory’s multidisciplinary approach is transforming the world’s understanding of the vast frontiers of the brain, harnessing imagination and discovery to address 21st-century challenges.

About GPB

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media) has been creating content worth sharing for over 50 years. With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and a multi-faceted digital and education division, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about the state like "Georgia Outdoors," "Hometown Georgia," "Political Rewind" and more. For more information, visit www.gpb.org.