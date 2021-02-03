Emory University sets tuition for 2021-22 academic year

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves has set the academic year 2021-22 tuition and fee schedule for Emory’s undergraduate, graduate, and professional schools. The tuition review process included leaders from across the university, and the new tuition and fee rates were approved by the Emory University Board of Trustees on Jan. 29.

Tuition for undergraduates enrolled in Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Goizueta Business School, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and Oxford College was increased by 3 percent, from $53,070 to $54,660. The combined undergraduate tuition, fees, room, and board was set at $71,771 from $69,440, an overall increase of 3.4 percent. Tuition for the university’s graduate and professional school programs increased on average by 2-3 percent.

“Tuition is determined by many factors with the overall goal of providing our students with world-class educational experiences and opportunities,” says Fenves. “As a university, it is our obligation to invest these resources wisely and use them to strengthen every aspect of our academic mission while offering excellence across our schools, departments, and programs as we move toward safely returning all students to campus in the fall of 2021.”

Emory maintains a commitment to meet 100 percent of demonstrated financial need for admitted domestic undergraduates and their families, with 68 percent of all Emory undergraduates receiving financial aid. Financial aid includes grants, scholarships, loans, and federal work study.

Last year more than $196 million in grants and scholarships from federal, state, and university resources were provided to undergraduate Emory students — with Emory funding 92 percent of the total aid, grants, and scholarships awarded to undergraduates. This institutional support includes the Emory Advantage program, which limits the amount of loans a family will need if their total annual income is $100,000 or less.

In response to the pandemic, the university last year established the $5 million EmoryTogether Fund to support undergraduate, graduate, and professional students facing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19. More than 2,400 students have received awards through the fund so far.

Emory is consistently recognized as a best value among private universities and colleges that are academically strong and affordable. In 2020-21, Emory’s overall undergraduate applications increased by 18 percent over 2019-20 and U.S. News & World Report ranks Emory as 23rd among national universities offering the best value to students based on a combination of academic quality and cost. The Princeton Review ranked Emory 15th for great financial aid and included the university among the “Top 75 Best Value Colleges.”