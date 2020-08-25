Emory receives high rankings in latest Princeton Review survey

Emory University ranks highly in a wide range of categories in the Princeton Review’s 29th annual edition of “The Best 386 Colleges” guide, based on surveys of 143,000 students from across the country who attend those schools.

In the 2021 edition, released this month, Emory ranks highly for a variety of features, covering overall satisfaction, campus facilities, resources and impact:

Best College Dorms: #5

Best Quality of Life: #6

College City Gets High Marks: #9

Best College Library: #10

Best Science Lab Facilities: #11

Town-Gown Relations Are Great: #14

Their Students Love These Colleges: #15

Great Financial Aid: #15

Lots of Race/Class Interaction: #17

Best Alumni Network: #17

Impact Schools: #17

Best-Run College: #19

Emory also ranked #26 in Princeton Review’s Top 50 Green Colleges and #46 in the Top 75 Best Value Colleges.

The Princeton Review is a tutoring, test prep and college admission services company. Its ranking lists are based on its surveys of students attending the 386 colleges in the book in 2019-20 and/or the previous two academic years. Only about 14 percent of the nation’s 2,800 four-year colleges are profiled in its annual guide.