Emory campuses under Tropical Storm Warning

Emory closely monitors the potential for severe weather.

Emory University’s Atlanta and Oxford campuses have been placed under a Tropical Storm Warning by the National Weather Service. A Tropical Storm Warning means that sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are expected in the area within the next 36 hours. Emory University is closely monitoring the potential for severe weather.

These campuses are also under a Flash Flood Watch. A Flash Flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

When:

Wednesday overnight (Oct. 28) into Thursday (Oct. 29)

Threats:

Damaging wind: Sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph

Heavy rain: Flash Flood Watch is in effect. Peak rainfall amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Tornados: Sporadic short-lived tornadoes possible

Potential impacts:

Downed trees

Downed powerlines

Scattered power and communications outages

Dangerous flooding possible

Tornadoes

Take action:

Finalize your plan now.

Know where to seek shelter in your building.

Know what to do during a weather emergency.

Do not approach downed powerlines.

Do not approach swift moving water.

Do not drive across flooded roadways.

Stay weather aware.

Download LiveSafe for access to emergency guidance and messaging.

Emory's Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CEPAR) is working with teams across the university to ensure the sustainability and safety of the community. There is no need to evacuate the Emory campuses; the community will follow the procedures to shelter in place should we need to do so. The university’s emergency notification system will be used to send out urgent actionable information.

CEPAR strongly encourages those in the Emory community to remain weather aware. For general information on preparedness and safety, go to the CEPAR website.