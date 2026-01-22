Emory to close Saturday, Sunday because of possible hazardous storms

Jan. 22, 2026

Visit the Campus Life website for operational updates, including dining options, athletics and recreation facilities, health and wellbeing resources, and more.

4:35 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

Based on the forecast from the National Weather Service for potentially hazardous weather conditions, Emory University campuses, including Oxford College, will be closed Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25.

  • Classes, sporting events and other activities scheduled for this weekend will not take place on campus. Please contact organizers for additional information.
  • University employees should plan on working remotely. 
  • Essential personnel should contact their supervisors for guidance.
  • Emory Healthcare employees should refer to communications from EHC for information.

For transportation and parking updates, please visit transportation.emory.edu.

Updates and additional information may be found through the Emory Safe app.


Stay informed during inclement weather

Members of the Emory University community have multiple options to receive up-to-date information about inclement weather impacts on campus:
  • Text: Update contact information for the Emergency Notification program and look for notifications from CEPAR (Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response).
  • Emory Safe app: Download the Emory Safe App for notifications, additional information related to winter weather preparedness and other safety guidance.
  • Email: Watch for updates from the university.
  • Web: Check the Emory University website. Updated information will be posted to the university’s homepage.
  • Phone: Call Emory’s Weather Information Line at 404-727-1234.

Recent News