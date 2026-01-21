Be Emory READY by preparing for ice, snow and freezing temperatures

With the potential for ice and snow in the forecast, here is a reminder of the university’s inclement weather policies and procedures, as well as multiple ways to stay informed about possible campus cancellations or delays.

These delays and cancellations apply to the university only. Emory Healthcare employees are sent separate communications regarding inclement weather policies and any delays and/or closures, with details being posted on the EHC intranet. Information on any clinic delays or closings will be posted on the homepage of emoryhealthcare.org for patients.

Members of the university community should obtain updated information in one of the following ways:

Text: Update contact information for the Emergency Notification program and look for notifications from CEPAR (Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response).

Update contact information for the Emergency Notification program and look for notifications from CEPAR (Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response). Emory Safe app: Download the Emory Safe App for notifications, additional information related to winter weather preparedness and other safety guidance.

Download the Emory Safe App for notifications, additional information related to winter weather preparedness and other safety guidance. Email: Watch for updates from the university.

Watch for updates from the university. Web: Check the Emory University website. Updated information will be posted to the university’s homepage.

Check the Emory University website. Updated information will be posted to the university’s homepage. Phone: Call Emory’s Weather Information Line at 404-727-1234.

Read more about the university’s inclement weather policy.

Staying safe in cold weather:

It is also a good time to review steps to stay safe during wintry weather events — including risks associated with extreme cold such as hypothermia and frostbite.

Keep these safety tips in mind:

Stay dry; wet clothing speeds up the loss of body heat.

Stay covered; use mittens or gloves and a hat to prevent heat loss.

Dress in layers; air trapped between loose layers helps to insulate your body.

Keep a winter weather kit in your car with items that you may need if you become stranded on a roadway: blankets, water bottles, a small shovel and non-clumping cat litter (for traction on ice).

In addition to the risk that extreme cold brings to people and animals, cold temperatures can also cause problems like frozen pipes, which may lead to the loss of water pressure and ruptured pipes.

In the event of a utility failure on campus, do not attempt to correct the problem yourself. Immediately call Campus Services during regular business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) at 404-727-7463 or notify Emory Police at 404-727-6111.

Prepare your home for cold weather:

Have extra blankets, sleeping bags and warm winter coats stored in an accessible place.

Have a cell phone with an emergency charging option (car, solar, hand crank, etc.) in case of a power failure.

People who depend on electricity to operate medical equipment should have alternate arrangements in place in case the power is out for an extended period.

Make a plan for checking on elderly/disabled relatives and neighbors.

Be prepared to bring pets inside.

Make an emergency “ready kit” that includes water, nonperishable foods, flashlights, extra batteries and first aid supplies.

Prepare your vehicle: