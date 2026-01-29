Emory will close Friday evening through the weekend due to winter weather

Jan. 29, 2026

Visit the Campus Life website for operational updates, including dining options, athletics and recreation facilities, health and well-being resources, and more.

5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 

Emory University, including Oxford College, will close starting Friday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. and remain closed throughout the weekend because of a Winter Storm Watch impacting metro Atlanta. 

  • Classes, sporting events and other activities scheduled for Friday evening, Saturday, Jan. 31, and Sunday, Feb. 1, will not take place on campus. Please contact organizers for additional information.
  • University employees should plan on working remotely. 
  • Employees who perform essential, on-site functions should contact their supervisors for guidance.
  • Emory Healthcare employees should refer to communications from EHC for information.

For transportation and parking updates, please visit: transportation.emory.edu.

Updates and additional information may be found through the Emory Safe app.

Forecasters predict freezing cold temperatures and snow accumulations that may result in hazardous conditions on roads and walkways, which could impact travel to and from Emory’s campuses. The safest thing to do is remain inside. If you must be outside, first consult the Emory READY safety tips


Stay informed during inclement weather

Members of the Emory University community have multiple options to receive up-to-date information about inclement weather impacts on campus:
  • Text: Update contact information for the Emergency Notification program and look for notifications from CEPAR (Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response).
  • Emory Safe app: Download the Emory Safe App for notifications, additional information related to winter weather preparedness and other safety guidance.
  • Email: Watch for updates from the university.
  • Web: Check the Emory University website. Updated information will be posted to the university’s homepage.
  • Phone: Call Emory’s Weather Information Line at 404-727-1234.

