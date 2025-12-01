Celebrate winter holidays across Emory

Over the next few weeks, the Emory community will be celebrating a variety of holidays and traditions with religious services, musical programs and more. All events are open to the public, and most are free.

Be sure to check out full calendar listings from across campus, like the Emory Office of Spiritual and Religious Life (OSRL), Candler School of Theology, the Oxford College Office of Religious and Spiritual Life and Emory Arts calendars.

Candler School of Theology Advent Services

Adorning of the Greens: Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 11:05 a.m.

The Magnificat: Thursday, Dec. 4, at 11:05 a.m.

Carols in the Chapel: Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 11:05 a.m.

Cannon Chapel, Sanctuary

Join these special services during the weeks leading to Christmas Day. All three services will be livestreamed via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and the Candler livestream. Sermons will be available on Vimeo after the services.

Oxford Chorale Fall and Holiday Concert

Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

Oxford Chapel

The Oxford Chorale’s class performance will combine with holiday tunes from the Oxford Chamber Ensemble during this free event.

Emory Bodhi Day Celebration

Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.

Cannon Chapel

Bodhi Day is celebrated in the Mahayana Buddhist tradition to honor the enlightenment of Shakyamuni Buddha. The Emory Buddhist community will gather in honor of this special celebration for an evening of spiritual reflection, contemplation and community. Emory students, faculty and staff are welcome, and a vegetarian dinner will be served after the program. Registration is required.

Oxapella Winter Concert

Friday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.

Oxford College, Williams Gymnasium

Celebrate the sounds of the season with Oxapella’s winter performance.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Friday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Auditorium

A longstanding Emory tradition, this evening of music marks the beginning of the Christmas season. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents choral music from the Emory Concert Choir and University Chorus and scripture readings by special guests from the Emory community. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts website.

Advent Catholic Mass

Sunday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Cannon Chapel

Join these special services in the weeks leading to Christmas Day.

Beloved Community Advent Worship Service

Sunday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m.

Cannon Chapel

Join other community members to celebrate Advent with worship and lunch. Please contact OSRL’s Christian Chaplain, The Rev. Maddie Henderson, with any questions.

Emory Christian Life Christmas Party

Sunday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Emory Interfaith Center

Join Emory Christian organizations for a Christmas party, complete with ornament decorating, food, music and fun to celebrate the Christmas season. Emory students are invited to RSVP on The Hub.

Christmas Caroling and Children’s Nativity

Sunday, Dec. 14, at 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Ward Fellowship Hall

All ages join a sing-along of favorite carols, followed by the Cherub Choir’s presentation of the Nativity pageant in Ward Fellowship Hall ahead of the 11 a.m. Advent Service.

Nativity Petting Zoo

Sunday, Dec. 14, at 12 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Side Lawn

After the 11 a.m. service, all ages are invited to visit favorite stable animals, including Obadiah the camel.

Emory’s Chanukah Celebration

Sunday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m.

Kaldi’s in the Emory Student Center

All members of the Emory community are invited to this Chanukah Celebration, which is sponsored by the Emory University Chaplaincy in conjunction with Chabad, Hillel and Meor. Chanukah treats will be provided, along with a festive candle lighting. Attendees should RSVP in advance.

In the Bleak Midwinter: A Service of Grief and Hope

Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, The Little Chapel

For many, the holidays are a time of struggle, stress or grief. Join with others to find comfort and hope in the midst of the season. Childcare is provided.

Christmas Eve Services

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Sanctuary

The Christmas Pageant takes place at 4 p.m.; the Candlelight Service with choir and organ takes place at 7 p.m.; and the Candlelight Service with Communion takes place at 11 p.m.

Christmas Vigil Mass with Emory Catholic Center

Wednesday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m.

Cannon Chapel