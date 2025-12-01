End the year on a high note with these arts events

December offers a warm and festive close to the year across Emory’s campuses. Audiences are invited to welcome the holiday season with community, whether through beloved musical traditions, student performances, cinematic favorites or more.

Music starts the season on the right note

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, catch the Oxford Chorale Fall and Holiday Concert at the Oxford Chapel. This performance features the Oxford Chorale class performance mixed in with holiday tunes from the Oxford Chamber Ensemble.

On Friday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., enjoy more seasonal tunes during Oxappella’s Winter Concert in Williams Gymnasium.

Christmas lovers can rejoice as A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols lights up Glenn Memorial Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, and at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. Tickets to the beloved performance tradition must be purchased in advance through the Schwartz Center for the Arts box office.

The following weekend brings Christmas with the Atlanta Master Chorale at the Schwartz Center’s Emerson Concert Hall, connecting past to present and music to spirit. Performances take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13. Tickets must be purchased in advance through the Schwartz Center box office.

Old Saint Nick himself visits Ackerman Hall in the Michael C. Carlos Museum to lead an audience sing-along in the “Lawless Family Concert: Santa’s Favorite Chamber Music,” on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Student performers light up the stage

Student ensembles offer opportunities to experience the young talent within the Emory community, beginning with the Emory University Jazz Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. in Emerson Concert Hall at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. This event showcases two jazz combo performances, as well as the Emory Jazz Big Band, in an evening of collective improvisation and musical conversation that is free and open to the public.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m., the Emory Composition Showcase highlights new works by student composers as well as performances by students. This free event takes place in the Performing Arts Center.

Later that weekend, enjoy the Emory Wind Ensemble and Emory Sound Collective on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. The program features works by composers who fuse global influences with rhythmic intensity, and will be paired with classics from the chamber wind repertoire to celebrate the creativity and versatility of Emory’s musicians. The event, held at the Performing Arts Center, is free and open to the public.

Finally, the Emory Dance Program puts on an Informal Dance Showing on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Schwartz Center Dance Studio. This free event offers an intimate look at works-in-progress created by Emory’s dance students.

Multimedia showcases spark conversation

December’s multimedia offerings begin with the Emory Cinematheque’s showing of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m., in White Hall, Room 208.