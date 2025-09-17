Emory admits first students in the Class of 2030

This year may be drawing to a close, but for 1,041 high school seniors, next fall just became much clearer when they received their Early Decision I notification from Emory on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Chosen from a pool of 3,593 applicants, these new Eagles cried, smiled and cheered, celebrating with loved ones near and far.

“The talent base of applicants is bigger and broader than we’ve ever seen,” says John F. Latting, associate vice provost for enrollment and dean of admission, pointing to Emory Advantage Plus as one driving factor. “The kinds of interests these students have, the lives they’ve led — even as young as they are — are really remarkable. We love getting to know these students through their applications.”

These Early Decision I admittees join the 57 students accepted on Monday, Dec. 1, as part of the QuestBridge National College Match — a nonprofit that links highly qualified students from low-income backgrounds with 52 of the nation’s leading universities and provides financial aid — to form the foundation of Emory’s Class of 2030.

“QuestBridge Scholars bring exceptional academic excellence and leadership potential to Emory. Their stories and achievements inspire us, and the opportunity to support their path to higher education is one of the most meaningful parts of our work,” says Mark Butt, executive director of admission at Emory.

At Emory, first-year students can choose to begin their experience in either Emory College of Arts and Sciences or Oxford College. Emory College, which shares the Atlanta campus with the university’s graduate and professional schools, offers the experience of a liberal arts college amid the energy and pace of a leading research university.

“Each year, our ED1 and QuestBridge scholars remind us why this work matters,” says Barbara Krauthamer, dean of Emory College. “Their drive, resilience and academic promise strengthen the heart of Emory College. We are proud to welcome these remarkable students into our community and look forward to being a part of their journeys going forward."

Oxford College, 36 miles east, is set on Emory’s original campus in Oxford, Georgia. Only for first- and second-year students, Oxford affords a close-knit community, small classes and a strong liberal arts curriculum. All Oxford students continue to the Atlanta campus to complete their Emory degrees.

“We cannot wait to welcome Oxford’s Early Decision I class to campus,” says Molly McGehee, interim dean of Oxford College. “They represent an inspiring blend of talent, drive, and purpose, and we’re honored they have chosen Oxford as the place to begin their next chapter.

“Their applications clearly reflected both academic excellence and deep appreciation for liberal arts learning, and we are confident that they will find their Oxford experience to be a transformative journey.”

Of the 1,041 students accepted in the Early Decision I process, 845 were admitted to Emory College, 417 were admitted to Oxford College and 221 were admitted to both colleges and can pick which campus to attend in the fall.

‘Remarkable promise and wide-ranging perspectives’

Students who submit applications for the Early Decision I process commit to enrolling if they receive adequate financial aid. This year, Emory received an unparalleled number of Early Decision applications — up nearly 8% from the previous year, which was record-setting as well.

“As we review the largest Early Decision pool in our institution’s history, we do so with gratitude — gratitude for the students who see Emory as their first-choice home and for the committee members who approach each application with care, integrity and a deep sense of our mission,” says Butt.

Emory Admission staff take a holistic approach as they review applications. Academic records like grades and test scores are important, but admission officers also consider how students utilized opportunities available in their school and community.

Additionally, student interests and extracurricular activities, along with written portions like student essays and letters of recommendation from teachers and school counselors, are considered.

Latting explains that while transcripts are part of the consideration, the admissions team believes there’s much more to an application.

“We’re asking, what is the voice that students have? What are they reflecting on in their applications? What do their teachers, who have seen them on good and bad days, say about them? Their sketch of that student is so important to us.

“We know that these students have been truly significant in their classrooms and high schools,” Latting adds. “They’ve really moved the dialogue forward, participated in positive ways, engaged with peers and more — it’s an important window into these students.”

Kelley Lips, assistant vice provost and dean of Oxford enrollment, also notes the ways these students will impact the university.

“The enthusiasm we saw from this year’s Early Decision I applicants underscores Emory’s appeal to students who want to learn, lead and engage deeply,” says Lips. “Our newest admits bring remarkable promise and wide-ranging perspectives, and we’re excited to support the impact they will make across both campuses.”

QuestBridge Match program bolsters college accessibility

Earlier this month, Emory welcomed 57 QuestBridge Scholars to the Class of 2030. Five will attend Oxford College, while the rest will join Emory College.

Through the QuestBridge National College Match program, QuestBridge Match Scholars receive a four-year financial aid award, covering full tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies.

For the Class of 2030, Emory reviewed 1,423 QuestBridge applications, with the majority of matches — 34 students — being among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the United States. Twelve students from Georgia matched with Emory. Across the entire admissions period, many more QuestBridge applications will be reviewed.

Timothy Fields, senior associate dean of admission, describes the latest QuestBridge Scholars as “inquisitive, caring and driven.”

“I am excited about the voices and experiences these students will bring to Emory,” Fields notes. “In the files I have read thus far, there is so much to these students beyond grades — and that’s truly exciting. Having been doing this for 20 years, the energy of these students gives me great encouragement.”

Choosing Emory as the perfect match

Students admitted through the QuestBridge Scholars program are eager to arrive on campus and ready to explore their paths.

Trinity Williams is one of those students. The first QuestBridge Scholar — and Emory student — in her high school’s history, she’ll be on the Atlanta campus in the fall, planning to major in film and media studies with a concentration in screenwriting.

“My interest in Emory University started all the way back in sixth grade,” says Williams, who moved to Columbus, Georgia, from Chicago with her family when she was 10. Originally interested in pursuing creative writing and education, she says she first fell in love with Emory’s campus culture. “When I changed my aspirations to film, I was very happy to see that not only did Emory still have a pathway for me to pursue, but had a hands-on and immersive environment.”

“Piece by piece, Emory University became synonymous with home for me,” says Williams, who knew she would do whatever it took to become an Eagle.

The good news came at 8 a.m. Dec. 1, when Williams happened to be with her school counselor.

“Reading the match decision, watching confetti fall down the screen… the whole thing felt like a dream,” she recalls.

Emory boasts one of the largest QuestBridge Scholars Networks in the nation, with more than 500 students currently attending the Atlanta and Oxford campuses. Emory QuestBridge Scholars include the previous years’ match scholars along with other students who enroll through the Regular Decision cycle. The active student-run organization provides an authentic and supportive community, helping students navigate the transition to college and connect with resources around campus.

Tracy Schrader, from San Antonio, Texas, first discovered Emory through a list of top colleges for creative writing. “Oxford College felt like the perfect place to start because I’ve always been a little nervous about the transition to college,” she says.

“I wanted a small community where I could build personal connections with professors and peers while finding my place on campus,” says Schrader. “I’m thrilled to begin at Oxford and look forward to moving to the Atlanta campus for my junior and senior years to take more specialized courses in creative writing. I plan to major in English and Creative Writing and can’t wait to explore all areas of the liberal arts.”

Incoming QuestBridge Scholar Emya Gregg was with two of her friends when she got the match notification. “I was ecstatic. I would have been happy to match anywhere, but I was thrilled about Emory because I plan to study nursing,” says Emya.

What was happening just across the hall?

Emya’s twin, Tatianna, was also finding out her match results. “My teachers watched me log in and celebrated with me as I found out, then my sister came out of the classroom yelling what school she matched with and I said, ‘Me, too!’” remembers Tatianna, who plans to major in business administration and minor in finance.

The Gregg twins, who grew up in the Jamaica neighborhood in Queens, New York, both say they’re excited to have each other while navigating the transition to college.

Now, of course, there’s just the rest of senior year to complete.

“When I learned I matched with Emory, I was overjoyed. My parents were ecstatic, my sister and I cried, and I couldn’t stop smiling,” says Schrader. “Knowing that I will be attending an incredible college on an incredible scholarship fills me with gratitude. QuestBridge and Emory University are truly gifts in my life, and I am so excited to begin this next chapter.”

All data accurate as of Dec. 11, 2025