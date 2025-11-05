Emory announces location for Commencement ceremonies

Beginning in 2026, Emory will hold its university Commencement ceremony, bachelor’s degree diploma ceremonies, and large graduate and professional school diploma ceremonies at the Gas South District Arena and Convention Center in Duluth, Georgia. The move marks a major step to ensure that all graduates and their guests can celebrate together — rain or shine.

For most of the last four decades, the university Commencement ceremony has been held on the Quadrangle. While this shift represents a significant change, it follows months of thoughtful review and reflects Emory’s commitment to providing a consistently joyful and inclusive experience for every graduate and family.

“Commencement is one of the most important milestones in the life of a student and their family,” says Interim President Leah Ward Sears. “This move allows us to celebrate our graduates’ achievements without the uncertainty that weather can bring, while ensuring the dignity, joy and shared spirit that make Emory Commencement so meaningful.”

A community conversation

In June and July, a Commencement Working Group — including representatives from the offices of the president and provost, Advancement and Alumni Engagement, Campus Life, Business and Administration, and the Student Government Association — met to review the 2025 Commencement experience. The group also consulted with colleagues from Emory Events, Emory Police, Transportation and Parking Services, and the Critical Event Preparedness and Response office.

The group’s charge was to evaluate the overall experience for graduates and guests, with a particular focus on the success and challenges of the 2025 rain plan, which relocated ceremonies indoors due to weather conditions.

Among the findings, the working group noted that Emory’s current facilities cannot accommodate the full number of guests for all ceremonies in an indoor setting. In years when rain forces a venue change, families are asked — often less than 24 hours before the event — to decide which loved ones can attend in person due to limited indoor seating. This has caused understandable stress and disappointment for graduates and their guests, particularly for those who travel long distances.

Additionally, the limited capacity of indoor spaces has, in some years, required adjustments to the program itself, such as reducing opportunities for graduates to hear from the Commencement speaker, an experience long cherished as part of the day’s traditions. In 2025, the pivot to indoor ceremonies on campus meant that only Emory College of Arts and Sciences students earning bachelor of arts degrees were able to hear Commencement speaker Usher Raymond IV in person.

Honoring tradition, enhancing experience

To address these challenges, Emory will transition the majority of Commencement events beginning in 2026 to the Gas South District Arena and Convention Center, a venue that offers space for all ticketed guests — regardless of the weather — as demonstrated when Commencement was held there in 2024.

All students earning bachelor’s degrees will be invited to attend the university ceremony on Monday, May 11, featuring the Commencement speaker. That ceremony, including the speaker’s remarks, will also be livestreamed for graduate and professional students, as well as others in the broader community who wish to watch.

Visit the Commencement website for additional details about 2026 ceremonies, set for May 7-11, including specific dates, schedules and locations for all diploma ceremonies. The site also includes hotel options and travel details for the Gas South District, located approximately 25 miles northeast of Emory’s Atlanta campus.

Ticket information will be posted on the Commencement website and distributed by the schools to graduating students by February 2026.

While the venue will change for many ceremonies, the heart of Commencement — its traditions, symbols and spirit — will remain deeply Emory. The university will continue to celebrate its graduates in ceremonies that honor academic excellence, personal achievement and the enduring bonds of the Emory community.

“This decision ensures that our future Commencements will be memorable and inclusive for everyone who joins in celebrating our graduates’ accomplishments,” says Sears.