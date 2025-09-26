Celebrate Biketober all month with events, pop-ups and more

Grab your helmet, hop on your bike and get moving! Wednesday, Oct. 1, marked the beginning of Biketober, a month-long wellness event hosted by Emory’s chapter of Love to Ride. Registered riders can log their miles and win prizes for biking, including the grand prize drawing of an electric bike from Outback Bikes.

Emory’s Transportation and Parking Services Office will also host Biketober events throughout the month, including a scavenger hunt and a weekly bike-thru pop-up.

From improved mental and physical well-being to a healthier planet to more affordable and efficient travel, riding a bike packs tons of benefits. Plus, you can even count your rides toward Healthy Emory’s Move Together challenge, which also runs through the end of October.

Check out these upcoming bike-thru pop-up events on campus:

Looking to get involved throughout the city? Love to Ride is also hosting events around Atlanta throughout October.