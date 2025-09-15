Emory University, PhD student union reach agreement on initial contract

On Friday evening, Sept. 12, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) ratified a first collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with Emory University that will govern the terms and conditions of work for PhD students in the James T. Laney School of Graduate Studies.

The agreement is the result of over a year of collaborative, good-faith negotiations between Emory and SEIU Southern Region following the fall 2023 National Labor Relations Board election in which a majority of eligible Emory PhD students voted in favor of being represented by the union.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects a shared commitment to top-quality graduate education and an Emory experience that fosters success,” wrote Interim Provost Lanny S. Liebeskind and Laney Graduate School Dean Kimberly Jacob Arriola in a joint memo to Emory faculty.

The collective bargaining agreement, which goes into effect immediately, establishes rates of pay, benefits, working hours and other terms and conditions of work for Emory PhD students as members of SEIU Southern Region.

Emory has created an informational website, phdunioninfo.emory.edu, with more information on the agreement and frequently asked questions. An implementation team with representatives of the Office of the Provost, Laney Graduate School, and Human Resources will also begin meeting with school and unit leaders to provide information and training related to the contract.

“Emory looks forward to continued productive collaborations with SEIU Southern Region as we implement this initial agreement,” noted Liebeskind and Arriola. “We thank all our faculty and staff for their ongoing support of our PhD student community as we continue to pursue excellence in graduate education, teaching and research.”