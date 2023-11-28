Emory PhD students vote in favor of union representation

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the National Labor Relations Board counted the votes cast in last month’s election to determine whether Emory PhD students would be represented by the Workers United Southern Regional Joint Board, Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

Following the tally of ballots, the National Labor Relations Board announced that the overall vote was in favor of unionization, with 909 votes in favor and 73 against. Approximately 60% of eligible PhD students voted. Once the NLRB certifies the election results, Workers United-SEIU and Emory will begin the collective bargaining process.

The Laney Graduate School’s PhD Student Unionization FAQs webpage will be updated to reflect the outcomes of the election.

On Tuesday afternoon, Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda sent the following message to Emory PhD students regarding the election results:

Dear Emory PhD students,

Earlier today, the National Labor Relations Board counted the ballots cast in the recent election to decide whether eligible Emory PhD students would be represented by the Workers United Southern Regional Joint Board, Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

Based on today’s count, a majority of students who cast ballots in the election voted in favor of representation by Workers United-SEIU, with a total of 909 ballots cast in favor of unionization and 73 against. Approximately 60% of eligible PhD students voted.

As you know, the outcome of the election affects all Emory PhD students in the bargaining unit regardless of whether or how a particular student voted. Once the NLRB certifies the election results, Workers United-SEIU and Emory will begin the collective bargaining process.

I would like to thank all of you who engaged in this process for making your voices heard. Emory respects the outcome of the vote, and we are committed to bargaining in good faith with the Union as your representative consistent with our mission, vision and values.

We are — and always will be — committed to providing a top-quality education and student-centered experience that supports your success.

We recognize that you may have additional questions. Laney will update its FAQs webpage with information about bargaining as appropriate, and we encourage you to continue learning about Workers United-SEIU and making sure your voices are heard and represented by them during the bargaining process. As always you may reach out to your faculty advisor or Director of Graduate Studies on academic matters.

I wish you all a healthy and successful conclusion to the fall semester.



Ravi V. Bellamkonda

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs