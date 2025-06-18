‘Your Fantastic Mind’ honored with four Southeast Emmy Awards

“Your Fantastic Mind,” the award-winning television partnership between Emory University and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), has been recognized with four Southeast Emmy Awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, bringing the show’s total to 15 Emmys since its 2019 debut. The series continues to receive national acclaim for its powerful storytelling and journalism focused on brain health and clinical innovation.

The latest honors celebrate Season 5 episodes, which aired during the 2023–24 broadcast cycle. They span multiple categories and recognize both the strength of individual episodes and the series’ overall writing:

“Your Fantastic Mind” continues its mission of translating neuroscience research into compelling stories that illuminate the lives of patients and the work of clinicians and scientists. The series completed its sixth season on May 21.

Already nationally syndicated through National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), the show airs on more than 200 PBS stations across 49 states. Syndication of Season 6 episodes will begin this summer, reaching viewers in major markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Hosted and written by Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist Jaye Watson, “Your Fantastic Mind” is a collaboration between Emory Brain Health and GPB. Kenny Hamilton, director of videography at Emory Brain Health, serves as co-executive producer alongside Watson.

For more information or to stream full episodes from Season 6 and previous seasons, please visit the “Your Fantastic Mind” website.