Season 6 of Emmy Award-winning series ‘Your Fantastic Mind’ premieres April 14 on GPB

Emory University and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) are teaming up once again to bring viewers Season 6 of the Emmy Award-winning PBS television series “Your Fantastic Mind,” premiering Monday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

This acclaimed series continues its mission of translating groundbreaking neuroscience and brain health research into powerful stories of human experience, recovery and innovation. Each 30-minute episode brings viewers inside research labs, hospitals and homes to witness the lives being changed by medical science.

Season 6 will feature six new episodes airing weekly on Mondays at 9 p.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET through May 21 on GPB’s statewide television network. The series is distributed nationally by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) and airs year-round in syndication on more than 200 PBS stations across 49 states, including major markets in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Since its debut in 2019, “Your Fantastic Mind” has earned 11 Emmy awards, including Best TV Series.

Season 6 Highlights

Episode 1 (April 14): New Frontiers in Pain Relief

Explore innovative therapies for pain relief and recovery including minimally-invasive endoscopic spine surgery, vagus nerve stimulation for opioid addiction and neuromodulation, an emerging technique using electrical stimulation to help veterans manage chronic pain.

Episode 2 (April 21): Body, Brain and Behavior

From space science to workplace stress, learn more about a NASA collaboration with Emory and Johns Hopkins University exploring therapies for balance after spaceflight, new treatments for the rare autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and fresh insights from University of Georgia researchers into the psychology of stress bragging in the workplace.

Episode 3 (April 28): Living with Parkinson’s

Follow cutting-edge research efforts from Emory and the University of Georgia to improve Parkinson’s treatment and early detection, plus one woman’s inspiring journey using ping pong as therapy.

Episode 4 (May 5): Unlocking the Mind

Artificial intelligence-powered retinal scans for Alzheimer’s, lifestyle strategies for cognitive decline, new ways to train doctors and the impact of pollution on brain health are all explored.

Episode 5 (May 12): Silent Threats

This episode investigates strokes with no known cause, a surgical alternative to CPAP for sleep apnea and the little-known but life-disrupting balance condition known as 3PD.

Episode 6 (May 19): Hope and Healing

Learn about the next phase of the groundbreaking ENRICH stroke trial, a personal story of psychedelic therapy for depression, Atlanta’s new pre-arrest diversion facility and the momentous moment of Match Day for medical students around the country.

“Partnering with Georgia Public Broadcasting on ‘Your Fantastic Mind’ has been instrumental in deepening public understanding of brain science and clinical innovation,” says Ravi I. Thadhani, MD, MPH, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at Emory University. “It remains a powerful showcase of the groundbreaking work of scientists, and physicians, helping to educate, inspire and empower audiences everywhere.”

“Every season, ‘Your Fantastic Mind’ takes us deeper into the human experience, using science and storytelling to explore the most pressing issues in brain health,” says Bert Wesley Huffman, president and CEO of Georgia Public Broadcasting. “The show delivers important public service journalism that helps viewers better understand brain health and the science that could change their lives.”

The series is hosted and written by Jaye Watson, video producer at Emory Brain Health and an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist. Co-executive producer Kenny Hamilton, Emory Brain Health’s director of videography, is also an Emmy and Murrow award winner and a five-time National Press Photographers Association Photographer of the Year.

For more information or to stream full episodes from Season 6 and previous seasons, please visit the “Your Fantastic Mind” website.