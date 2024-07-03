‘Your Fantastic Mind’ wins two Emmys, begins Season 6 production

“Your Fantastic Mind,” the television partnership between Emory Brain Health and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), was recently honored with two Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter. The nationally syndicated series highlights patient stories and reports on pioneering research and clinical advances in the field of brain science.

The episodes recognized with 2024 Emmys were from Season 4 and included wins in the “Health/Medical Short Form Content” category for an episode on focused ultrasound for tremor issues, and the “Societal Concerns — Long Form Content” category for an episode addressing critical adolescent mental health issues.

Since its inception in 2019, “Your Fantastic Mind” has received a total of 11 Emmy Awards, showcasing its continued excellence in bringing crucial brain health information to the public.

On May 22, “Your Fantastic Mind” completed its fifth season. The season featured six, 30-minute episodes exploring a range of topics including the impact of inflammation and racism on brain health, mental health care for veterans, maternal substance abuse and new treatments for hemorrhagic stroke and Alzheimer's disease.

Season 6 is currently in production and set to air in spring 2025. Stay tuned for more groundbreaking episodes that continue to shed light on important brain health issues.

To stream past episodes, please visit the “Your Fantastic Mind” website.