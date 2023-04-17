Season 4 of “Your Fantastic Mind” kicks off with a focus on adolescent mental health

The fourth season of the Emmy award-winning PBS television series "Your Fantastic Mind" debuts on April 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

A partnership between Emory University and Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), the season premiere of “Your Fantastic Mind” addresses the crisis of adolescent mental health in America. The episode covers the concerning increase of anxiety, depression and suicide among young people today, featuring firsthand accounts from affected families and teens, as well as insights from psychiatric professionals who emphasize the urgent need for change.

View a preview of the first episode of Season 4.

“Your Fantastic Mind” reports on cutting-edge scientific and clinical breakthroughs in brain health. The news magazine-style show highlights compelling stories from patients and insights from top professionals across various medical disciplines including neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, rehabilitation medicine and sleep medicine.

Season 4 consists of six 30-minute episodes airing weekly every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time from April 19 to May 24 on GPB’s statewide television network. Some of the topics include:

Tremor treatment - A revolutionary, non-invasive ultrasound treatment for patients living with essential tremor or tremor from Parkinson’s disease.

Menopause - What is happening in a woman’s brain and body during menopause and the latest on the safety and effectiveness of hormone treatments.

Thrill-seekers - The fascinating world of thrill-seeking and risk-taking and how the answers to why we engage in such behaviors can be found in the brain.

Psychedelics - The latest research on psychedelic medications and their potential use to provide relief for patients with mental health issues.

Glioblastoma - A clinical trial aiming to teach the brain’s immune system to fight glioblastoma, the deadliest primary brain cancer known to humanity.

Throughout its first three seasons and into its fourth, "Your Fantastic Mind" has featured interviews with patients, researchers and experts from various institutions and organizations. These include Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, University of Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Skyland Trail, Rush University and others.

“Your Fantastic Mind” has been honored with seven Emmy awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter, including best TV series, since its inception in 2019.

The show is nationally distributed by the National Educational Telecommunications Association to PBS stations across the country for inclusion in their programming schedules. To date, “Your Fantastic Mind” has aired or is airing in more than 200 stations and 43 markets including some of the nation’s largest television markets in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington DC.

"Your Fantastic Mind" is hosted and written by Jaye Watson, a video producer at the Emory Brain Health Center. Watson, alongside Kenny Hamilton, who serves as the director of videography for the Emory Brain Health Center, co-executive produce the show. Both Watson and Hamilton are veteran journalists from Atlanta, having won Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards for their work.

For more information or to stream full episodes from Season 4 and previous seasons, please visit the “Your Fantastic Mind” website.