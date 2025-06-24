Emory College graduates excel in their chosen next steps

Emory College of Arts and Sciences launched the Class of 2024 into the world last spring prepared for fulfilling careers across multiple industries and rewarding graduate study at the nation’s best universities, according to the Pathway Center’s annual First Destination Survey. The university’s Career and Professional Development office administers the survey six months after Commencement each year, following the reporting standards of the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).

Overall, approximately 98% of 2024 Emory College graduates were working, studying or volunteering — similar to the Class of 2023’s strong start. Of that group of 2024 graduates, 38% were continuing their education, with 1% reporting volunteering.

The Class of 2024 arrived at Emory in 2020, when many first-year students were isolated on campus or studying remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the disruptive start, 53% of graduates secured full-time employment in a difficult job market. Another 7% reported part-time work. Median salaries grew by 3.2% year-over-year, to $55,750.

While the Class of 2025 enters a more uncertain world for employment and educational opportunities alike, Emory’s liberal arts excellence continues to equip graduates with the transferrable critical-thinking, analytical and communication skills that the market values, says Amanda Long, assistant vice provost of career and professional development.

“We encourage our students, even those who know exactly what they want to do, not to have a fixed mindset,” Long says. “What we consistently hear from employers is that Emory students not only come with a variety of skills and experiences, but they are knowledgeable about how to apply their skills in any role.”

Creativity and adaptability developed alongside broad knowledge also prove to be assets for graduates competing for the most prestigious merit scholarships and fellowships, including the Fulbright, Goldwater, NOAA Hollings and P.D. Soros Fellowship for New Americans.

Emory’s National Scholarships and Fellowships program provides information and support to pursue those awards. The program is housed in the Pathways Center, which has served as a central hub for career resources since launching in 2022. The Pathways Center also includes offices for undergraduate research, experiential learning and professional development.

Additionally, Pathways offers programs providing connections to alumni, professionals and Career Communities that explore different industries — all aimed at helping students develop personal strategies to translate their skills into meaningful professional lives.

“We present them with ways to think about their post-Emory path strategically,” Long says. “Casting a wide net and exploring different possibilities helps find the best opportunities.”

Career and Professional Development has started conducting its survey for the Class of 2025. The office will collect data for up to six months following graduation to ensure a comprehensive view of Emory College graduates’ career paths.

Graduates, employers and faculty/staff can also share a student’s next step online at the First Destination Referral Form.