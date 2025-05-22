Emory Healthcare launches nation’s first hospital powered by Apple products and Epic, redefining inpatient care

ATLANTA — Emory Healthcare today announced the transformation of Emory Hillandale Hospital as the first hospital in the U.S. fully powered by Apple products and integrated with Epic, the leading electronic health record system. This ambitious digital transformation of the “hospital of the future” reimagines the inpatient experience — enhancing care delivery, streamlining clinician workflows and empowering patients with seamless access to secure information about their health.

Across the hospital, Apple products are making workflows for clinicians more efficient and reducing burnout, while making interactions with patients more connected.

Clinicians can quickly access Epic through Mac computers, and iPhone and Apple Watch allow them to stay connected while on the move. Nurses use iPhone with Epic’s Rover app to assist with patients’ vitals and manage medication administration. An iMac on a swing arm in each patient room helps clinicians with bedside charting and documentation.

“Deploying Apple products with Epic apps throughout the hospital offers efficiency and mobility to our clinical teams while saving time, providing patients the undivided attention they deserve,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “This transformation allows our providers to focus on what they do best — delivering exceptional, compassionate care.”

From the moment they arrive, patients and families experience the difference. Registration kiosks with iPad devices use the Epic Welcome app to support fast and secure check-in. In every room, a bedside iPad allows patients to view care plans, order meals, review their medical records and communicate with care teams using Epic’s MyChart Bedside app. Wall-mounted iPad devices outside patient rooms display critical safety information, such as allergies or fall risks, helping to streamline handoffs and improve care coordination across teams.

Throughout a patient’s stay, the integration of familiar, intuitive Apple products helps reduce friction, improve engagement and deliver a more personalized care experience.

“At Apple, we believe in technology’s power to improve lives,” says Sumbul Desai, MD, vice president of health at Apple. “We’re thrilled that Emory Hillandale Hospital is using Apple products to deliver exceptional care — because doctors and nurses should have the best technology in the world to serve their patients.”

This digital leap was made possible by Emory Healthcare’s milestone achievement in 2024, becoming the first U.S. health system to run Epic at scale on Mac. The ability to operate Epic on macOS is foundational to this transformation, giving clinical teams more flexibility and choice in how they deliver care.

“Clinicians want tools that help them work more efficiently, spend more time with patients and reduce administrative burden — and supporting their preferred devices is key,” says Seth Howard, executive vice president of research and development at Epic. “Emory’s rollout shows how Epic on Mac can be part of a hospital-wide digital strategy. We’re happy to support more flexible, connected, patient-centric care.”

“Emory Hillandale is the first hospital in the nation to integrate Apple devices and Epic across the entire continuum of care, from registration to discharge,” says Ravi I. Thadhani, MD, MPH, executive vice president for health affairs at Emory University and executive director of the Woodruff Health Sciences Center. “This collaboration reflects Emory Healthcare’s commitment to redefining how care is delivered and experienced.”

With the launch of Emory Hillandale Hospital’s digital transformation, Emory Healthcare is charting a new path, leveraging Apple devices integrated with Epic for digital health — one that prioritizes simplicity, speed and human connection at every step of the care journey.



About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with 26,400 employees and 10 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,811 licensed patient beds, more than 3,940 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare in Columbus, six regional affiliate hospitals and its clinically integrated physician network.

About Emory Hillandale Hospital

Emory Hillandale Hospital serves the Lithonia/Stonecrest community and surrounding areas. The hospital was renovated in 2023 to include new intensive care unit (ICU) rooms and emergency department enhancements, additional treatment rooms and redesigned spaces for efficiency in patient care and transfers. The 100-bed hospital provides surgery, orthopaedics, emergency care, heart and vascular services, outpatient rehabilitation and radiology services, including a breast center. In 2025, Emory Hillandale received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification.