Move More Challenge inspires a healthier Emory community

The annual Move More Challengeis back for the month of May, encouraging members of the Emory community to engage in daily physical activity and serving as a way to foster teamwork, friendly competition and overall well-being.

What’s new this year?

The 2025 challenge is about more than counting steps. This year, the program focuses on minutes of physical activity, which connects with one of Emory’s pillars of well-being and brings a more inclusive approach to this popular challenge.

Participants can compete individually or on a team, with a goal of tracking a total of 630 minutes of physical activity for the duration of the challenge. Activities can include yoga, gardening, cycling, rowing and anything else that gets people moving.

Real stories, real impact

Since beginning in 2014, the Move More Challenge has empowered participants to take charge of their well-being by incorporating more movement into their daily routines. In 2024 alone, thousands of participants collectively logged millions of steps.

Some of the most inspiring aspects of the Move More Challenge are the personal success stories that emerge each year.

“I really enjoy these challenges,” says Njeri Young, an assistant manager in Utilization Review. “They allow me to be more aware of my health habits, especially at times when life gets busy and I tend to put being active and eating healthy on the back burner. The articles motivate me and make me feel that the little that I may do is better than nothing, and I should be proud of that.”

Samantha Henry is an Emory University Hospital nurse manager for the 6T Transplant Unit and serves as a Healthy Emory well-being champion.

“For years, 6T Transplant has utilized the Move More Challenge to get our team members active. We work and play really well together, and are a competitive bunch,” she says. “We’ve competed amongst ourselves and other units. At the end of the challenge, even if we weren’t formal winners of our contests, 6T has won with how much better we felt about our health and our summer outfits.”

How to get involved

The Move More Challenge is open to all Emory faculty and staff.

Registration is now open, and participants can immediately begin tracking their progress through the Healthy Emory Connect platform. Here’s how to get involved:

Create an account or sign into Healthy Emory Connect.

Select Achieve > Challenges, and then look for the Move More Challenge.

Select Join and start tracking your challenge activity.

The Move More Challenge is a perfect opportunity to jumpstart a fitness journey or maintain a healthy lifestyle, but Healthy Emory offers programs and resources year-round.

“Healthy Emory helps me prioritize my physical and mental well-being while staying connected to a supportive community,” says Scott Laramore of Advancement and Alumni Engagement. “Plus, participating helps lower my health care costs through Emory’s incentives. One of my favorite events is the Winship 5K, which will be Oct. 4 this year. It’s a meaningful way to support cancer research and celebrate wellness with the Emory community.”