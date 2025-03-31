Emory School of Nursing cardiovascular perfusion science program earns national accreditation

The Master in Cardiovascular Perfusion Science program at the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing has been awarded accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), the largest programmatic accreditor of health sciences professions education.

CAAHEP accreditation underscores a program’s commitment to providing high-quality education and training that meets national quality assurance standards. Many professional certification bodies require graduation from a CAAHEP-accredited program for eligibility to sit for certification exams—an essential step toward licensure and professional practice.

Emory’s cardiovascular perfusion program prepares students for careers as cardiovascular perfusionists, responsible for operating cardiopulmonary bypass and support devices used to temporarily replace heart and/or lung function.

“In the United States, roughly 400,000 heart bypass surgeries are performed annually, while about 4,500 heart transplants occur each year, so perfusionists are in high demand,” says Erick McNair, PhD, MSc, CCP, FICA, associate professor at the Emory School of Nursing and director of the cardiovascular perfusion program. “Emory’s CAAHEP accreditation ensures that our perfusionist graduates are of the highest quality—well-prepared to meet the ever-evolving demands of the field.”

Emory’s cardiovascular perfusion program began in the Fall of 2023. Designed for individuals with a bachelor’s degree in a science or health-related discipline, the full-time, five-semester program includes didactic and clinical practica experiences. Students also complete direct care clinical hours and simulated learning experiences at the school’s state-of-the-art simulation center.

“Achieving CAAHEP accreditation is a wonderful milestone for our cardiovascular perfusion program and an indication of its commitment to excellence,” says Linda McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FRCN, dean of the Emory School of Nursing. “We are thrilled that this program has already reached this level of achievement and have no doubt of the impact it will have as its graduates span across the region, nation, and beyond.”

