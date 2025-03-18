Emory sets undergraduate tuition for 2025-26 academic year

Tuition for Emory University undergraduate students will increase by 5.8% from $63,400 to $67,080 for the 2025-26 academic year. The combined undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board will increase by 5.8% from $83,708 to $88,536.

The Board of Trustees approved the new tuition rates and fees following recommendations from President Gregory L. Fenves. Tuition supports Emory’s work to provide students with exceptional educational experiences and opportunities so they can flourish academically and personally.

The university remains committed to making an Emory degree accessible to all qualified students regardless of their financial resources. The university meets 100% of demonstrated financial need for all domestic undergraduate students and their families. Emory currently awards $211 million annually in grants and scholarships for undergraduate students, including need-based aid.

The Emory Advantage program is a core part of the university’s ongoing support for students. The program enables more undergraduate students to graduate debt-free by eliminating need-based loans from financial aid packages and replacing them with institutional grants. More than 3,000 undergraduates received Emory Advantage this academic year.

Emory is nationally recognized for accessibility and academic excellence, with U.S. News & World Report ranking the university as 22nd among its “Best Value” schools based on a combination of academic performance and cost.