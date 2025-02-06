Emory event to celebrate President Carter’s life through speakers, music and more

The Emory community will gather Monday, Feb. 10, for “Celebrating the Life of President Carter,” a program of speakers, music and reflection honoring the legacy of late U.S. President and Emory professor Jimmy Carter.

The event at 2 p.m. in Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church is open to all current students, faculty and staff, including Emory Healthcare staff and alumni.

Carter, the 39th president of the United States, joined the Emory faculty in 1982 and served as University Distinguished Professor for more than 40 years. With former first lady Rosalynn Carter, he founded The Carter Center in collaboration with Emory the same year. For 38 years, he conducted annual Carter Town Hall discussions on campus and was a frequent speaker in Emory classes, inspiring generations of students, faculty and staff.

Reflecting the longstanding relationship between the Carters and Emory, the university hosted the national tribute service for Mrs. Carter, who passed away on Nov. 19, 2023. Following President Carter’s death on Dec. 29, 2024, the Emory community gathered in Cannon Chapel to watch his televised Jan. 9 state funeral.

“Celebrating the Life of President Carter” will offer faculty, staff, students and alumni the opportunity to come together to reflect on his decades of collaboration with the university.

The event will feature remarks from:

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves

Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center

Renowned epidemiologist William H. Foege, who was appointed by Carter as director of the CDC in 1977 and served as The Carter Center’s first executive director and fellow for health policy. Foege joined the faculty of Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health in 1997 and is now Presidential Distinguished Professor Emeritus of International Health.

Joseph Crespino, Emory’s Jimmy Carter Professor of History

Emory alumna and faculty member Dorothy Henry Jordan, whose close personal relationship with the Carters dates back decades. Jordan, who earned a master’s degree from Emory’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, is a clinical associate professor in the School of Nursing and jointly appointed in the School of Medicine.

Via video: Emory alumna Ariane S. Ngo Bea Hob, senior technical coordinator for The Carter Center’s Chad Guinea Worm Program. Hob holds a master’s degree in public health from Rollins.

Former Emory presidents James T. Laney, William M. Chace, James W. Wagner and Claire E. Sterk will be featured in video reflections.

Other program participants include Rev. Robert M. Franklin Jr., James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Candler School of Theology; Rev. Gregory W. McGonigle, Emory’s dean of religious life and university chaplain; Rabbi Jordan Braunig, Emory’s Jewish chaplain; and the university’s Voices of Inner Strength Gospel Choir. Additional music will be provided by Maury Allums, director of music for the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life, and organist Don Saliers, William R. Cannon Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Theology and Worship.