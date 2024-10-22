Emory earns recognition for sustainability efforts

Emory University has earned a gold rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) through its Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (STARS). Emory has maintained this status since 2011.

With more than 1,200 participants in 52 countries, AASHE’s STARS program is the most widely recognized framework in the world for publicly reporting comprehensive information related to a college or university’s sustainability performance. This accomplishment follows the university’s recent fifth-place ranking in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges.

The Emory community knows our work is not yet done. Through the launch of Emory’s Sustainability Vision and Strategic Plan 2025-2036, which was generated based on over 1,000 suggestions from stakeholders, Emory will continue to model transformative practices and sustainable choices over the next decade.

Dozens of Emory staff and faculty provided essential data for the submission. These and other members of the Emory community who champion sustainability at every level of the institution make awards recognition possible.

Emory’s STARS report and reports from all participating colleges and universities are publicly available on the AASHE STARS website.