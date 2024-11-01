Emory to honor service members’ contributions with annual Veterans Day ceremony

Since 2009, the Emory Veterans Day Ceremony has honored those who have valiantly served in the United States Uniformed Services with a solemn ceremony on the Quad. This year, the 16th-annual ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. All faculty, staff, students, alumni and Emory community members are invited to attend.

The idea for a ceremony began in 2008. Andrew West, executive center administrator for Georgia Clinical and Translational Science Alliance within the School of Medicine, was walking through campus around Veterans Day and realized that Emory needed a ceremony to honor those who have served. A year later, on a drizzly November morning, campus leaders, West and a small group — including the Emory ROTC cadets — created an enduring ceremonial tradition.

West now serves as co-chair of the Emory Veterans Employee Network (EVEN), an organization aimed at increasing the visibility of Emory’s veterans and helping connect them with resources. After graduating from Emory College of Arts and Sciences in 1993, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for 20 years. He stresses the importance of the Emory community honoring veterans and the sacrifices they make to protect Americans.

“Without the willingness of about 6% of the U.S. adult population who took the oath to support and defend the constitution from all enemies, both foreign and domestic, we would not enjoy the freedoms and way of life that we have today,” West says. “It’s important that we take a moment each year to acknowledge our fellow citizen veterans who have served and sacrificed for all of us.”

Andrew Nelson, Army sergeant and president of the Goizueta Business School Veterans’ Association, will serve as this year’s emcee.

This year’s keynote address will be given by Vonetta Daniels, president of the Emory Alumni Veterans Network and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Daniels graduated from Emory College in 2002.

Daniels, a fifth-generation veteran, spent her time as an aircraft electrician and explains that she joined the Air Force in large part to help pay for her education. “On the surface, that’s a complete shift from health care, public health and consulting. But troubleshooting, analyzing what the problem is and fixing it, are very transferable skills to the civilian sector.”

Her time in the service also exposed her to many corners of the world. “I’ve lived with and worked with people from all walks of life. I was deployed abroad to Saudi Arabia, Italy, England and Bosnia, and was stationed in Germany for two years.”

Coming back to speak at Emory is a full-circle moment for Daniels, who has been advocating for veterans since her graduation. She also comes from a family with a history of service.

“I am aware that when people think of veterans, they usually don’t picture a Black woman,” says Daniels, “even though Black Americans are represented at a higher rate in the military compared to their percentage in the general population and there are approximately 2 million women veterans.

“My father and uncle served in Vietnam, both of my grandfathers served in World War II, my great-grandfather served in World War I and my great uncle was a Buffalo Soldier who stormed San Juan Hill. Black Americans have served and fought for freedoms they never enjoyed. It's complex.”

In addition to Daniels’ address, Provost Ravi Bellamkonda will offer remarks and the Emory Honor Guard will be present.

Ryan Kelly, a senior majoring in anthropology and human biology on the pre-med track, is involved with Army ROTC and Emory Baseball, and will participate as part of the Honor Guard. Originally from Sarasota, Florida, Kelly explains that balancing his responsibilities can be challenging but is worth it. “I have made a lot of good friends who help me when they can, and my schedule has honed my time-management skills.”

Next year, Kelly will be a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Military Intelligence Officer. “I am looking forward to fulfilling my service obligation and, once I finish medical school, switching to an active-duty physician,” he says.

Anusha Gupta will join Kelly as a member of the Honor Guard at Monday’s ceremony.

Gupta, a first-year student planning to major in chemistry, grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. After participating in JROTC during high school, she discovered she enjoyed the athletic challenge and being part of a community that pushes her to continually better herself.

“Veterans Day is especially important because we have a day to celebrate those who serve and protect this country and risk their lives to help the community,” Gupta says. “A lot of people never realize how much work the military is, having to constantly stay in shape, adjust your sleep schedule and live with the fact that at any moment you could die. Yet, through all of these risks, veterans continue to do their best to protect the country.”

Daniels echoes that sentiment, saying, “Service and being in service to a community are foundational for me.”

Emory’s resources for veterans

Many resources are available to veterans across Emory University.

The Yellow Ribbon program supports post-9/11 veterans by providing funding to supplement educational expenses beyond what is covered by the G.I. Bill.

Army or Air Force ROTC are options for undergraduate students interested in military careers. The cross-enrollment agreement with Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State University allows students to complete their undergraduate degrees at Emory and military training at Georgia Tech.

Emory’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing was selected to participate in the Veteran Affairs Nursing Academic Partnership (VANAP), an elite program through which undergraduate and graduate nursing students gain valuable training in providing quality healthcare for our nation’s veterans.

In May 2024, Goizueta Business School officially welcomed the first cohort to the new MBA program designed for veterans. Across programs, Goizueta celebrated a record number of veterans and service members joining as students at the school this year.

Veteran employees across Emory University are welcome to participate in the Emory Veterans Employee Network (EVEN), designed to promote a sense of belonging by Emory veterans through organization, recognition, networking and resources.

The Emory Healthcare Veterans Program offers free, confidential mental health treatment to eligible post-9/11 veterans and service members across the United States, regardless of discharge status, deployment history or length of service. The program features a two-week intensive outpatient treatment program addressing post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma, substance use disorders and other invisible wounds of war.