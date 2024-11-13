Celebrate International Education Week at Emory, Nov. 18-22

Emory is celebrating International Education Week (IEW) from Nov. 18-22. IEW is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to promote and recognize the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

The Office of Global Strategy and Initiatives (GSI) is convening stakeholders to celebrate International Education Week as a cross-campus event for the first time in nearly a decade. This year’s theme — “Local to Global: Celebrating International Education Week at Emory” — will recognize the university’s diverse and inclusive community, where local perspectives and global insights merge to create a rich educational experience.

Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda underscores the importance of celebrating International Education Week, saying, “The global voices, experiences and perspectives on campus are essential to what makes Emory unique and provides a space where everyone can add value and find community.

“I originally came to the United States as an international student and look back fondly on the opportunities I had to engage in programs and initiatives on campus,” Bellamkonda says. “This week marks an important opportunity for Emory to engage in a nationwide celebration of our strength through international diversity.”

GSI associate director Natalie Cruz was a leader in IEW programming in 2015 when she served as director of International Student Life.

“International Education Week is a fantastic opportunity to highlight and celebrate the multitude of ways that Emory is globally engaged and consider how our community has been positively impacted by the perspectives and backgrounds that international students and international experiences bring,” Cruz notes.

The week will feature more than 30 events, lectures and workshops offered in partnership with the nine schools across Emory’s Atlanta and Oxford campuses.

Events include International Wonderful Wednesday, Passport Day, daily compassion mediations and more.

One flagship event for this year’s IEW is an essay contest reflecting on this year’s theme. More than 100 Emory undergraduate and graduate students submitted entries. Winners of the cash prizes will be announced on Monday, Nov. 18.

Check out the calendar of events to see the full selection of offerings.

While International Education Week often focuses on American students undertaking study abroad experiences, Emory’s festivities highlight the interconnected nature of our global campus and city with the world.

This includes celebrating the outstanding international students and scholars who travel to Emory for work and study; Emory’s partnerships and internships with global companies and NGOs like Delta, Coca-Cola and CARE; refugee health and entrepreneurship partnerships in the Clarkston community; the rich contribution of global voices among faculty, staff, students and alumni; international research exchange; and a variety of international education experiences, ranging from for-credit semester programs to summer fieldwork experiences.

Want to learn more about International Education Week 2024 or have questions? Contact global@emory.edu.