Emory Healthcare achieves Epic Gold Stars top designation for EMR utilization

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare has achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 10 designation (out of 10 levels) for excellence in using the Epic electronic medical record (EMR) platform. The designation is the highest possible utilization rating given by Epic, and means Emory Healthcare is utilizing Epic EMR software to its most current and fullest capabilities, leading to the highest quality of care for patients.

Emory Healthcare is the only health care system in Georgia to receive this recognition, and the recognition places Emory in the top 9% of academic medical centers worldwide who are Epic clients.

“Achieving Epic Gold Stars Level 10 recognition demonstrates that we are a leader in health care technology implementation and have optimized Epic’s EMR functionality as much as possible; however, our work is not done,” says Laura Fultz, vice president of applications and digital experience for Emory Healthcare. “We must continue to push for excellence in our EMR utilization efforts, working with our many Emory Digital cross-functional team members to benefit and learn from their expertise in system usage.”

Based on 12 focus areas within Epic’s Gold Stars program, organizations are recognized for how effectively they are using Epic. Some of those focus areas include:

physician and nurse productivity

clinical efficiency

patient access

patient experience

quality

patient flow

value from data and more

Epic provides health care systems across the globe with access to comprehensive electronic medical records for clinicians. Patients can connect to Epic through MyChart (online or using the app) to access their medical records, contact their physicians, refill prescriptions and schedule appointments.

The Epic Gold Stars recognition is awarded annually to qualifying health systems.