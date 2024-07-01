The Hatchery welcomes its 2024-25 Incubator Cohort of student founders

The Hatchery, Emory Center for Innovation, launched its 2024-25 Incubator this fall with a dynamic cohort of 25 ventures, selected from a competitive pool of 58 applicants.
Comprising undergraduate and graduate students from eight of Emory’s nine schools, the ventures span a wide range of industries, including medical technology, consumer goods, educational services, B2B products and services, and mental health support.
The diverse cohort reflects a blend of for-profit and nonprofit ventures, with 84% focused on for-profit businesses and 16% on nonprofits aimed at creating social impact.
Now in its third year, The Hatchery Incubator supports student founders from all schools who have early- to mid-stage ventures, meaning ventures ranging from the idea stage to those that have a prototype and are interacting with their target audience. Students are paired with a mentor for monthly coaching sessions and have access to other resources including Innovators-in-Residence, microgrants, tailored workshops, peer-to-peer meetings and the opportunity to pitch their venture to the Atlanta innovation ecosystem.
This year’s program also includes new features such as access to Innovation Consulting Fellows — Emory students trained to advise on business management, finance, tech development and marketing — and dedicated office space for each venture within The Hatchery.
“We’re excited to work with this diverse cohort of ventures, each tackling unique challenges across various industries,” says Ben Garrett, interim director of The Hatchery. “The energy and creativity these student founders bring to the Incubator is truly inspiring, and we’re looking forward to an incredible year of growth, innovation and impact.”
Keep an eye on the 2024-25 ventures as they evolve and make their mark (click each venture name to learn more about the work):
An adaptive learning platform that optimizes educators’ workflows and strengthens students’ learning outcomes with AI-powered personalization and built-in safety pipelines. (Sam Liu, Rayvant Sahni and William Kong)
A nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the digital divide by providing free, hands-on information and communication technology (ICT) training and basic computer literacy skills to underserved individuals in rural Rwanda, empowering them to participate and succeed in today's digital world. (Amani Murera and Muzima Jean Piere)
Pickleball paddle covers that are sustainable and fashionable. (Tim Lau)
An app that bridges gaps in access to pregnancy care by equipping everyday people to act as the doula for their pregnant loved one. (Kayla Thomas)
A sustainable water filter that removes PFAS, often known as “forever chemicals,” from drinking water. (Theo Hung and Eri Saikawa)
Utilizes drone technology to deliver emergency medical care, including epinephrine injections for anaphylactic shock, to patients in rural or hard-to-reach areas where rapid treatment is crucial to prevent fatalities. (Jacob Beldick)
Delivers masculine clothing that fits the female anatomy perfectly. (Griselys Fermin)
Dedicated to raising awareness and increasing education, research, training and support services for Black women of the African Diaspora who have survived sexual violence while emphasizing prevention at local, national and global levels. (Kamilah Aminah Jones)
An AI assistant for immigration forms. (Andrew Yang, Shaun Baek and Brian Kim)
A nonprofit organization supporting international medical students applying to U.S. residency programs. (Allen Kong and Jason Sims)
Fashionable compression garments for the underserved market of consumers who need compression to treat medical conditions and for performance athletes. (Helen Khuri)
Aims to increase access to menstrual products on campus by providing real-time data to students about where menstrual products are readily available. (Jennah Walcott, Summer How, Mirna Jaber and Sona Desai)
Designed for team leads who work cross-functionally to lead high-stakes initiatives, Moji serves as an AI project manager that aids discovery work and keeps project communications clear and up-to-date throughout collaborations. (Tyki Wada, Jacob Braswell and Steven Orgill)
Condenses academic papers into three- to five-minute animated videos. (Mecko Gibson)
Nonprofit dedicated to providing high school students from underserved communities with leadership development, financial literacy programming and scholarships. (Zion Richardson and Victoria Lamar)
A plate with features designed to incentivize healthy eating habits among underserved health populations. People using the plate achieve patterns with their “food chips” daily and are able to redeem the chips for rewards. (Aravind Venkatachalam and Amogh Magesh)
PointsVerse will securely connect with customers’ financial institutions to recommend credit cards based on an algorithm that analyzes spending patterns/categories and cross references with available options to obtain the most points/cash back for each individual. (Omkar Upadhye and Koki Gunasinghe)
Extended reality (XR) software to enable 3D ultrasound images to be viewed as they are intended: in 3D. (Yujin Kwon, Ian Heaven, Stephan Strassle Rojas and Victor Pan)
Rewards Sphere acts as a central interoperable rewards system where users can convert points from different rewards and loyalty programs into a central currency that can be exchanged for airline miles, hospitality memberships and other benefits such as discounts at major e-commerce brands. (Priyansh Lodha)
Aims to redefine head protection with modular, customizable designs tailored for athletes in low-impact sports and individuals recovering from medical procedures. (Anthony Vargas)
Provides book marketing organization for independently published authors. (Dimi Deju)
A boutique real estate investment fund specializing in Georgia tax deeds. (Patrick Latting and Evan Woska)
A nostalgia-driven board game designed to stimulate memory retention and improve cognitive function in seniors with dementia while enhancing their quality of life through engaging, personalized gameplay. (Eliana Liporace)
A free umbrella rental system in rain-prone college towns that lets students conveniently borrow umbrellas from multiple locations across campus and return them within 24 hours. (Rohan Krishay Agrawal and Priyansh Lodha)