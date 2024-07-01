The Hatchery welcomes its 2024-25 Incubator Cohort of student founders

The Hatchery, Emory Center for Innovation, launched its 2024-25 Incubator this fall with a dynamic cohort of 25 ventures, selected from a competitive pool of 58 applicants.

Comprising undergraduate and graduate students from eight of Emory’s nine schools, the ventures span a wide range of industries, including medical technology, consumer goods, educational services, B2B products and services, and mental health support.

The diverse cohort reflects a blend of for-profit and nonprofit ventures, with 84% focused on for-profit businesses and 16% on nonprofits aimed at creating social impact.

Now in its third year, The Hatchery Incubator supports student founders from all schools who have early- to mid-stage ventures, meaning ventures ranging from the idea stage to those that have a prototype and are interacting with their target audience. Students are paired with a mentor for monthly coaching sessions and have access to other resources including Innovators-in-Residence, microgrants, tailored workshops, peer-to-peer meetings and the opportunity to pitch their venture to the Atlanta innovation ecosystem.

This year’s program also includes new features such as access to Innovation Consulting Fellows — Emory students trained to advise on business management, finance, tech development and marketing — and dedicated office space for each venture within The Hatchery.

“We’re excited to work with this diverse cohort of ventures, each tackling unique challenges across various industries,” says Ben Garrett, interim director of The Hatchery. “The energy and creativity these student founders bring to the Incubator is truly inspiring, and we’re looking forward to an incredible year of growth, innovation and impact.”

Keep an eye on the 2024-25 ventures as they evolve and make their mark (click each venture name to learn more about the work):