From Olympic to patient champion: Sam Graddy hits his stride at Emory

Sam Graddy’s professional journey has been anything but conventional. From his early days as a world-class track and field athlete competing in the 1984 Olympics to his time in the NFL, he has always been driven by a deep desire to excel. His NFL and Olympic experience instilled adaptability, teamwork, perseverance, and determination — qualities crucial to his current occupation in not-for-profit fundraising and donor relations.

As a director of development, Graddy is an ambassador for Emory Heart & Vascular. He applies the same work ethic and persistence that drove his athletic success into championing connections with grateful patients.

Chasing dreams: Where it all started

Raised by disciplinarian parents with high expectations, Graddy grew up intent on succeeding at every endeavor he chose to pursue. His father taught him to always outwork his competition and constantly strive to be better.

Graddy recalls playing little league football, in Southwest Atlanta at John A. White Park, where he outran every kid on his team. His coach predicted early on that he’d play in the NFL one day. Later in high school, Graddy joined the track team, where he rarely lost a race. In his senior year, he earned the state title, setting a new state record.

After earning a track scholarship from the University of Tennessee, Graddy finished his freshman year with a new goal in mind: to make the 1984 Olympic team. He was already ranked 10th in the world for the 100-meter dash. He remembers telling himself, “I'm pretty close to achieving this goal, so why not give it everything I’ve got?”

The quest for gold

After qualifying for the 4x100 and the 100-meter dash, he secured his spot on Team USA. And, by the time that event was through, he had outperformed all of the top sprinters in the world — all save one: the legendary Carl Lewis, who took the gold while Graddy went home with a silver medal. He remembers proudly standing on the second-place spot on the podium, right next to Lewis, and knowing it was a moment he’d never forget.

His achievements didn’t stop there. Helping Team USA set a new world record and win the gold, he ran the first leg of the 4x100 relay. With his explosive start and flawless baton exchange, he played a vital role in propelling his team to victory.

The road to the NFL

After the Olympics, Graddy turned his focus back on his original passion: football. Returning to the University of Tennessee for his sophomore year, he earned a walk-on spot on the football team, but his two-year absence from the sport had taken a toll. “I didn't realize how much ground I had lost,” he recalls. Reacclimating to the field was challenging; he had to relearn the fundamentals, adapt to his new role as a receiver, and master the intricacies of reading coverages. As a result, his playing time during those last two years was limited.

Still, Graddy’s speed did not go unnoticed. Upon graduating in 1987, he signed as a free agent with the Denver Broncos. Two years later, he joined the (then) Los Angeles Raiders in 1989. This was when he truly began to flourish in his pro football career.

From 1990 to 1992, he was a wide receiver with the Raiders, catching 17 passes for 447 yards, returning 27 kickoffs for 458 yards and scoring three touchdowns. However, the sport took a toll, as he worked to overcome serious injuries including a broken tibia (a bone in the lower leg) and a fractured radial bone (in the lower arm), which limited his ability to run, jump and catch. Eventually traded to the Rams in 1993, persistent injuries led to his release.

During one of his conditioning workouts, Graddy remembers stopping and reflecting on his childhood dream of playing in the NFL. He was nearing 30 and felt a sense of closure. “That was a very defining moment,” says Graddy. “I made peace that my athletic career was over and knew it was time to move on to what else God had for me to do.”

The road home

He returned home to Atlanta, seeking clarity on what to do next. He considered going into banking or financial services due to his degree in economics.

Just as he was getting his feet under him, he got some devastating news: his six-year-old son, Kelley Graddy, had kidney cancer. Graddy remembers everything unfolding quickly. They had gone to the doctors and within days the child was being treated at Emory and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Shortly after that, they found out that Kelley would need surgery to remove his kidney. After surgery, Kelley underwent chemotherapy for six months.

After this harrowing experience, Graddy says, “I had a change of heart of what's really important in life, and I wanted to do something with my life where I could make a difference for people.”

Thankfully, Kelley’s treatment worked, and he went into remission, growing up as normally from then on as any parent could hope. His son is now 37 years old, healthy, and married with two boys of his own.

His son’s health crisis made Graddy seek a career that aligned with his newly affirmed life priorities. He felt divinely guided to his current path where he now connects deeply with grateful patient fundraising as a parent of a grateful patient himself.

Over the past 30 years, he has worked in several not-for-profit roles, making his way back to Emory in 2023 to work with the Emory Heart & Vascular team.

He is passionate about raising funds to support breakthroughs in research and train new physicians, especially in the U.S., where heart disease is the leading cause of death. Graddy believes that giving can transform the experiences of others, offering a sense of control in seemingly uncontrollable situations.

From a stadium full of fans cheering for him, to working hard and making a difference for Emory patients and families, Graddy remains humble: “I'm just a small part of a bigger piece of a puzzle trying to do my part to make a huge impact for many people.”