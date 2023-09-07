Passport to Emory welcomes incoming students and families in Hong Kong, Mumbai and Seoul

As students prepared for fall semester, representatives from Emory traveled across the world to welcome incoming international students and their families through Passport to Emory.

The annual in-country, pre-departure orientation program through International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) serves to ease the students’ transition to Emory and help answer questions. It is designed for newly admitted international students with F-1 and J-1 visas who will begin their undergraduate, graduate or professional programs at Emory in the fall.

This year’s events took place in Hong Kong, Mumbai and Seoul. Any incoming students in the surrounding areas were invited to attend.

The events offer helpful information related to immigration, pre-departure to-do lists, campus resources, cultural awareness and much more. Students from all nine Emory schools are invited to participate. ISSS representatives were joined by colleagues from Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Goizueta Business School and Oxford College who co-facilitated the presentations.

Student participants enjoyed the chance to ask questions while also meeting other incoming students.

“Passport to Emory was an extremely insightful and helpful session,” says Aarya Mehta, a first-year student in Emory College. “It helps new students such as myself prepare to arrive in the best way possible as the session touches on all the integral aspects: from immigration to cultural identity, moving in and important resources. It was also an excellent opportunity to network and meet other new students coming to Emory in the fall.”

About 20% of the university’s overall student population is comprised of outstanding international students from countries around the globe. Passport to Emory is one of the ways Emory demonstrates its commitment to and support for the international students who choose to make Emory their home.

“I am delighted that Emory offers Passport to Emory, which helps smooth international students’ transition to life in Atlanta and prepares them for a successful Emory experience,” says Shinn Ko, assistant vice provost of ISSS.

Students were given Emory-branded gifts donated by the Office of Undergraduate Admission and Emory Alumni Association, offering another way for students to begin their Emory journey before arriving in Atlanta.

The 2024 Passport to Emory was made possible in part by a generous gift from Ooloo Group LLC, founded by an international alumnus. Check the ISSS website for announcements about the 2025 program and other information.