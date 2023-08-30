Passport to Emory welcomes new international students and families in Mumbai and Seoul

This summer, International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) and campus partners welcomed incoming international students and their families to the Emory community through an in-country pre-departure orientation program called Passport to Emory. This year’s events took place in Mumbai, India, and Seoul, South Korea.

Passport to Emory is an annual program for newly admitted international students with F-1 or J-1 visas who will begin their undergraduate, graduate or professional programs at Emory during fall semester. Students from all nine of Emory University’s schools were invited to participate.

Shinn Ko, assistant vice provost of ISSS, explains, “The Passport to Emory program is one of the ways Emory University demonstrates its appreciation for the international students who choose to make Emory their home. By meeting with international students and their families abroad, we can answer questions and address any concerns prior to their arrival in the U.S.”

This in-person event offers helpful information related to immigration, pre-departure tips, campus resources, cultural awareness and much more. The presentations were co-facilitated by ISSS representatives and colleagues from Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Goizueta Business School and Oxford College.

Passport to Emory helps smooth the transition to living in Atlanta and prepares incoming international students for a successful Emory experience. Plus, students are gifted with Emory swag, donated by the Office of Undergraduate Admission and the Emory Alumni Association.

The 2023 program included a presentation for incoming students and their family members followed by breakout sessions for each group. The session for incoming students featured a student panel while the panel for family members also included recent alumni. A networking break gave students the opportunity to meet university representatives, current students, alumni and fellow cohort members.

When asked about his experience with the program, Amartya Pradhan 28G said, “Passport to Emory provided a platform where we could ask any questions related to the university, our immigration and visa issues, navigating imposter syndrome and culture shock, and, most importantly, how to make ourselves comfortable in the United States. The program created a feeling of belonging in the Emory community, which really gave me a sense of confidence while transitioning to a challenging and intense graduate program in a new country.”

Passport to Emory was made possible thanks to contributions from International Student and Scholar Services, Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Goizueta Business School and Oxford College. Check the ISSS website for announcements about the 2024 program and other information.