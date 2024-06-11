Emory University’s Center for AI Learning announces statewide education tour

Emory University’s Center for AI Learning, in partnership with Rowen Foundation and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will embark on a statewide tour this summer titled “AI + You: Save Time, Earn More and Thrive with AI.” The educational initiative, which brings free short courses to local communities, seeks to demystify artificial intelligence, empower Georgians with the skills and confidence to keep pace with the evolving workforce technologies and will kick off a statewide workforce training program in AI.

With the rapid rise of artificial intelligence in all sectors of the economy and social life, this program is designed to ensure that every Georgia community member has the opportunity to embrace the potential of AI and quickly learn how to use it.



“There are so many benefits to learning how artificial intelligence can improve your work and life,” says Joe Sutherland, director of the Center for AI Learning and the program’s leader. “Our mission is to ensure that people across Georgia have access to skill-building resources that are comprehensive, accessible, affordable and flexible, allowing everyone — regardless of industry, position or experience — to access best-in-class training.”

Building AI literacy in communities across Georgia reflects a core tenet of Emory’s AI.Humanity initiative, an enterprise-wide commitment to shaping the future of ethical AI to serve humanity. To achieve this goal, Emory collaborates with external partners across the state. Georgia-based Rowen Foundation serves as a catalyst for education, research and economic prosperity by forming partnerships bridging global industry and Georgia higher education institutions and leveraging its 2,000-acre knowledge community in Metro Atlanta. The Georgia Chamber of Commerce has identified AI as a key area for workforce development to keep Georgia a top state in which to live, work and raise a family.

The kick-off event for the multi-city tour will take place on June 13 at 2 p.m. at the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta, Georgia.

Other cities on the tour include Albany, Alpharetta, Athens, Augusta, Cartersville, Clayton, Columbus, Covington, Dalton, Douglasville, Gainesville, Macon, Marietta, Peachtree City, Rome, Sandy Springs, Savannah, Stockbridge, Stone Mountain, Stonecrest and Warner Robins. All tour events are free and open to the public. The full schedule of events is available online.

At each stop on the tour, attendees will be walked through the basics of AI and provided additional materials to help them master all that AI has to offer. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Sutherland and other leading AI experts from local colleges and universities in a Q&A. Practical tips and tools to streamline routine tasks, increase productivity and elevate creativity will be discussed, as will strategies for larger organizations to improve workforce retention, diversity and profitability with AI.

“We want to encourage workforce development in the communities in which people live, so it’s important for them to have access to training opportunities within a few miles of their homes,” says Chris Clark, CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. The events will be held at local city and county chambers as well as at technical colleges. The Georgia Chamber has worked to coordinate local hosts for the events and to promote the program to its membership.

“If we want everyone to adopt these technologies, we need to show them the positive impact AI can have in their own communities,” says Sutherland. “That’s why we’re including tour stops for the Georgia teachers and scientists at our technical colleges and universities, who are applying these technologies to help improve our lives.”

Attendees will also learn about a new training program delivered through Emory Continuing Education. The course, “AI + You,” is an essential skills course designed for students and professionals eager to integrate generative AI technologies into their work. The course, which will offer both online and in-person options, will launch this fall and will be available at a low cost to Georgia residents.

Rowen Foundation, located in Gwinnett with a mission of fostering innovation statewide, will support the AI + You tour and the workforce readiness program as it seeks to build energy around AI and workforce impact across Georgia.

“We’re convening the strengths of academic institutions across the state, public interest organizations and industry leaders to address pressing needs in workforce development, AI research and policy guidance, ultimately to position Georgia as a leader in emerging technologies with global impact,” says Mason Ailstock, CEO of Rowen Foundation. Ailstock also serves on the Georgia Chamber’s board.

Event attendees will receive “AI + You” course discount vouchers and three months of free access to ChatGPT-4 through Emory’s AI platform.

To see a list of event dates, visit the Events page at ailearning.emory.edu. To register for the Valdosta event, sign up at the registration link.



About Emory University’s Center for AI Learning and AI.Humanity Initiative

Emory University’s Center for AI Learning provides services and resources to promote AI literacy, integration and collaboration. Our focus is on facilitating interdisciplinary research, experiential learning and community leadership in AI, empowering individuals to apply AI in their research, work and daily life. Learn more: ailearning.emory.edu.

The center is part of Emory's AI.Humanity Initiative, which brings together the full intellectual power of Emory University to shape the AI revolution to better human health, generate economic value and promote social justice. Learn more about Emory’s commitment to advancing AI in service to society: aihumanity.emory.edu.

About Rowen Foundation

Rowen Foundation is the independent, mission-driven, not-for-profit entity leading the planning and visioning of Rowen, a proposed innovation district in Gwinnett County, Georgia. With its mission to be a catalyst for education, research, innovation and transformation, the foundation is responsible for project leadership and operations to ensure the long-term vision for Rowen is never compromised.

About Georgia Chamber of Commerce

As the state’s largest business advocacy organization, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce represents investors in every county of our state with a diverse cross-section of over 500 industry sectors. Our number one mission is keeping, growing and creating jobs to make Georgia a better state for business. We work to ensure economic competitiveness, innovative solutions to challenges that the state faces and a commitment to a high quality of life.

About Joe Sutherland (Leader of the AI+ You Educational Program)

Joe Sutherland is the inaugural director of the Emory Center for AI Learning, where he also serves as lead PI of the Emory branch of the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium, associate faculty of the Empathetic AI for Health Institute at Emory Healthcare and fellow of the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Public Policy and Government at Washington University in St. Louis. Sutherland teaches in the Emory Department of Quantitative Theory and Methods. Sutherland's experience spans public service in the White House, technology entrepreneurship, executive roles including as CEO of an AI company and academic positions at Columbia, Johns Hopkins and Princeton.