Emory celebrates the admitted Class of 2028

On March 27, students across the country — and around the world — celebrated as they were notified of their acceptance to Emory’s undergraduate Class of 2028. These students applied under the Regular Decision admission plan.

A total of 34,914 students applied this year across all admission plans. Students admitted to Emory’s Class of 2028 hail from all 50 states and are citizens of 110 countries; 15.7% will be the first in their families to attend a four-year college or university.

Applicants can apply to Emory College of Arts and Sciences, Oxford College or both. In total, Emory admitted 5,058 students to the Class of 2028, with 3,453 admitted to Emory College and 2,792 admitted to Oxford College. Of those students, 1,187 were admitted to both colleges and may choose which to attend.

Each location offers a robust education with a distinct atmosphere. The Atlanta campus is home to Emory College, plus Emory’s renowned graduate and professional schools, all minutes from downtown. Oxford College, located 38 miles (61 km) east of Atlanta, is home to a close-knit community of approximately 1,000 first- and second-year students.

Whether they begin at Emory College or Oxford College, students complete their degrees in Atlanta by continuing in Emory College, applying to Goizueta Business School or transitioning into the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

“We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding class to Emory,” says President Gregory L. Fenves. “As the Class of 2028 embarks on their college journey here, they will find an innovative academic experience uniquely tailored to their goals, eminent faculty dedicated to mentoring them and a community deeply vested in supporting them. We are eager to welcome our newest Eagles and empower them to learn, grow and flourish.”

Emory offers both Early Decision and Regular Decision options for undergraduate applications. Watch as Early Decision students react to learning that they will be the first students in Emory's Class of 2028.

Flourishing at Emory

At Emory, students will find a community dedicated to helping them flourish academically, personally and professionally.

The university offers 80 majors, 60 minors and 13 preprofessional tracks to choose from. The Pathways Center on the Atlanta campus and the Oxford Center for Pathways and Purpose help students prepare for professional paths that integrate what they learn in the classroom with hands-on, high-impact experiences like internships, undergraduate research and intentional advising and career services.

Students also benefit from the community-building work Emory offers across the university. From programs like the Belonging and Community Justice Identity Spaces, Emory Interfaith Center and First-Gen Week initiatives to thriving student organizations and exciting athletics events on both campuses, there are multiple in-roads to seek out new friends and perspectives.

The Emory Advantage program works to decrease barriers to enrollment by eliminating need-based loans as part of undergraduate students’ financial aid packages. Instead, eligible students receive institutional grants and scholarships. This initiative allows more students to graduate debt-free, reflecting the university’s commitment to making an Emory education accessible to talented students regardless of their financial resources.

Emory also participates in the QuestBridge National College Match program, which matches outstanding high school seniors from low-income households with some of the nation’s best colleges. This fall, Emory offered admission to 85 QuestBridge Match Scholars. An additional 254 students who applied through QuestBridge, but did not initially match with Emory, were admitted through Regular Decision.

Emory’s admissions process will continue throughout the spring. Given the Supreme Court's ruling on the use of race in college admissions, Emory is not able to release specific data on the makeup of its incoming class until that process is complete. Emory plans to release data for the enrolled class later this year.