A student-centric design

Entering the third floor of Cox Hall, it is uniquely evident that each detail was designed with a priority on creating community and belonging — a feeling that was achieved by none other than Emory students. The design of the identity spaces was influenced by input from more than 40 feedback sessions throughout the planning process. Each space has unique features and qualities advocated for by Emory students.

Yemko Pryor (left) and friends relax together in the Office of LGBT Life identity space.

Yemko Pryor, a fifth-year PhD student in genetics and graduate program assistant in the Office of LGBT Life, was one of the students who volunteered to help design the spaces. Pryor, through many sessions, gave feedback on color palettes, voiced their opinion on furniture and helped imagine an overall vibe for the spaces — with the ultimate goal of creating a home base on campus.

“We really wanted to have a living room sort of vibe,” says Pryor. “And that’s exactly what it feels like. It’s quite easy to bounce from, ‘I’m zeroed in focusing on work, so I’m going to the quiet meeting room,’ to saying, ‘I’m done with work, and I just want to chat,’ and moving to the giant couch to play Mario Kart.”

The alumni perspective was supported through the lens of staff members of identity spaces, many of whom are alumni themselves. They worked to carry on the legacy of their time as Emory students and advocated for features they would've enjoyed.

Victoria Alarcon graduated from Emory in 2019 and now works as a program coordinator in Centro Latinx. Alarcon says that they would’ve loved to have a kitchen as a student to gather with friends and family over food. The new Centro Latinx space features a kitchenette with appliances, plates and flatware. The larger kitchen at the front of the Belonging and Community Justice space has already become a comfortable space for students to gather and create community.

“Food is so central to our culture and being able to share that is so important,” says Alarcon. “Being in the new Centro Latinx and having access to a kitchen is really exciting for students.”

The feeling of home comes across loud and clear to students. Taylor Colorado Merino, a second-year sociology student from Los Angeles, spends a lot of his time in Centro Latinx. Merino noted that, in addition to the comforting nature of Centro Latinx, it’s important to him that Emory created a space for certain communities on campus to increase their prominence.

“I think it’s very special, the visibility that comes with creating spaces like this,” says Merino. “It helps me feel connected with the community and keeps us grounded in the value of our time and the value of having those connections.”

Across the hall, in the Office of LGBT Life, there were a few additional design priorities to support students. Danielle Bruce-Steele, director of the Office of LGBT Life, says she wanted a secondary entrance and exit for people who may not be comfortable being seen entering the space.

The Office of LGBT Life identity space boasts areas for students to study, relax, play games and create community with their peers, along with offices for staff.

The expansion of each identity space not only means more visibility for marginalized communities across campus, but it also quite literally means an expansion of the physical space that they can occupy. This means more programming opportunities and more chances for all student populations to feel welcome.

Pryor reflected on how, in previous buildings where the identity spaces were, much of the population in each office was overwhelmingly undergraduate students. Now, she’s seeing more graduate students interact with the office than ever before.

“There are resources that most graduate students previously didn’t know were in the office because they just haven’t felt comfortable being in there for long periods of time in the past,” says Pryor. “Since the space is so much bigger, we are physically able to be more inclusive to graduate students.”