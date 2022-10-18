Emory Homecoming focuses on building community

Emory Homecoming 2023 is just around the corner and is chock-full of events happening on both the Atlanta and Oxford campuses. Student events start on Saturday, Oct. 14, with activities for students, families and alumni continuing through Homecoming and Reunion Weekend, Oct. 18-22.

The entire Emory community is invited to catch the annual Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 21, at noon. Bring your family or friends and get a great view from the Emory Student Center or from the Quadrangle.

After the parade, stick around for the Homecoming Food and Music Festival on the Quadrangle. Festivities start at noon and include delicious food, eclectic live music, nostalgia and family fun.

Chelsea Cutler, whose third studio album will be released on Friday, and genre-bending artist Bryce Vine are the headline performers for this year’s concert. The show kicks off by sailing back in time with Yacht Rock Schooner, then transitions to singer and rapper Anees for the opening act.

You can check out the entire schedule and snag a festival map online.

Building community

With events perfect for celebrating the theme of “Emory Heart + Atlanta Soul,” Homecoming is full of must-see events.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, Atlanta artist and activist Charmaine Minniefield, who spent a year as artist-in-residence at the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library, returns to campus for an evening celebration of the Praise House Project at Emory University. The public art installation opens with an evening of reflection and performance at Glenn Memorial Church on Emory's Atlanta campus. The program starts at 7 p.m. and will feature performances by the inaugural hip-hop ambassador to the U.S. State Department Toni Blackman and Salah Ananse. Additionally, Atlanta’s own all-women contemporary African dance and drumming ensemble, Giwayen Mata, will perform with accompaniment by Mausiki Scales and Common Ground Collective. The Emory Praise House will also be open for tours on Friday, Oct. 20, and remain open through Homecoming Weekend from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Praise House Project is the culmination of Minniefield’s multi-year engagement with the Emory community and will remain on campus through Dec. 15.

On Friday, Oct. 20, enjoy “Adventures in the Archives: A Creativity Conversation with Rosemary M. Magee and Clint Fluker” at 5:30 p.m. in the Jones Room of Woodruff Library. Hear Magee and Fluker share tales about their adventures in the archives, including what discoveries they've made and new understandings they’ve experienced as archival researchers and exhibit curators. After the program, enjoy a reception and explore the newly opened exhibit: “At the Crossroads with Benny Andrews, Flannery O’Connor and Alice Walker.”

Then, attend the Emory Interfaith Center Opening Celebration, starting at 3 p.m. The new Interfaith Center reflects the increasing religious diversity at Emory and will serve as a place to encourage dialogue, understanding and peacemaking across faiths. Join President Fenves, other university leaders and the Emory Office of Spiritual and Religious Life for brief remarks and refreshments as well as tours of the center.

You can bring your questions to the Michael C. Carlos Museum on Saturday afternoon for talks with docents in the galleries. They will offer information on the permanent collection and special exhibitions from 12-2 p.m. Special exhibitions include a collection of artwork by Benny Andrews in the Howett Works on Paper Gallery, and “You Belong Here: Place, People, and Purpose in Latinx Photography,” celebrating the dynamic photography of Latinx artists across the United States.

Also happening Saturday is the Emory Jazz Reunion Performance, starting at 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Studio of the Burlington Road Building. After celebrating its 20-year anniversary in February, Emory Jazz alumni welcome former members of the Big Band to join them for a reunion performance.

Even more events for students

This year’s student-focused theme is Swoop’s Cinema, with the fun kicking off Saturday, Oct. 14, at 4:30 p.m. on the First Year Quad near Kaldi’s Depot. All first-year students are invited to gather for some Ethiopian food and great conversations with members of the Interfraternity Council. Then, at 6 p.m. on McDonough Field, Student Programming Council (SPC) presents the annual Homecoming Concert, complete with food and activity vendors.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, head to McDonough Field for a sci-fi adventure with Swoopin’ Out of This World and compete against friends in glow-in-the-dark laser tag, virtual reality games and more. Plus, enjoy delicious food from Blaxican food truck and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream.

Live out the rom-com of your dreams on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. with Swoop’s First Date . Visit the Student Center for a roller rink and arcade games, then grab some sweet and savory treats from Holy Crepe and Smallcakes.

Head to the Quad on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. for the annual HocoFest: Student Talent Show. Watch student performers and groups while enjoying free food, drinks, activities and student organization tables for an unforgettable evening.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., stop by McDonough Field to enjoy Emory Screen on the Green movie night with a showing of “Top Gun: Maverick.” In addition to the movie, the event will feature games, prizes, free food and fun.

Family Weekend activities

Homecoming is a time to celebrate with family, friends and loved ones — and there are plenty of events perfect for doing just that. Family Weekend for families of current Emory students coincides with Homecoming Week, from Oct. 20-22.

On the Atlanta campus, stop by the Family Weekend Welcome Table in the Emory Student Center on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9-11 a.m. for Emory swag and wristbands for the Food and Music Festival. Then, at 10 a.m., head to the Dooley Statue at Asbury Circle for the Alumni, Family and Friends Campus Tour. Led by student guides from the Office of Undergraduate Admission, re-connect with Emory and see how it’s grown.

Also happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday is the Emory Young Alumni Panel, Admission and Financial Aid Overview Campus Tour. Hear from young alumni who will share their Emory experiences and how Emory provided them with the necessary tools to be successful in their personal and professional lives. This tour is geared towards high school-aged students and their parents and supporters.

At 11 a.m., parents and families are encouraged to join President Fenves, Provost Ravi Bellamkonda and Senior Vice President Enku Gelaye from Campus Life for a Family Town Hall in the Emory Student Center Multipurpose Room. This is the perfect opportunity to hear more about the exciting things happening at Emory and ask questions about the university and student resources.

Meanwhile, families will have plenty of activities on the Oxford College campus, too. On Friday, Oct. 20, check in at the Oxford Student Center between 3-6 p.m. Then, at 7:30 p.m., head to the fall play, “Snowflakes, or Rare White People,” but be sure to purchase tickets in advance. In addition to the play, Library Game Night starts at the Oxford Library at 8 p.m. The event includes board games, food and drinks, and costumes are encouraged.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Oxford College 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run start at 8 a.m., and participants must register online in advance. For families arriving on Saturday, there will be another check-in at the Oxford Student Center from 9-10 a.m., followed by the Family Weekend Welcome Program from 10-10:30 a.m. Interest sessions with Oxford faculty and staff start at 10:35 a.m., followed by the annual lunch picnic on the quad. Registration is required for the picnic.

The Oxford Family Weekend concludes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the Family Weekend Student Showcase. More information and the registration link can be found on the Oxford College page within the Parent Portal.

Alumni events

No matter what year you graduated, Emory loves welcoming alumni back home. Be sure to check out the special alumni Homecoming events planned for Oct. 18-22.

Here is a sampling of events for alumni. View the full schedule and register for events online.

Golden Alumni Brunch (Thursday, Oct. 19, at 11:30 a.m.): The Emory Alumni Association invites members of the Society of Corpus Cordis Aureum — alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago —to a brunch with President Gregory L. Fenves at the Miller-Ward Alumni House.

Graduate Alumni Mixer (Thursday at 6 p.m.): Stop by Dr. Scofflaw Brewing to catch up with alumni from the Goizeuta Business School, Emory University School of Law, Emory University School of Medicine, Rollins School of Public Health, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Laney Graduate School and Candler School of Theology.

Alumni Homecoming Kickoff Party (Friday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m.): Enjoy the ultimate Emory party while reconnecting during the biggest alumni social event of the year. Head to the Quad for delicious food, drinks and live entertainment.

Down Memory Lane: 1983 Campus Tour (Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.): Led by Class of 1983 member and Emory instructor D. Patton White, this tour will explore how things have changed around campus over the past 40 years. Those joining the tour will be encouraged to share their memories of specific places around the campus — a memorable course, a favorite professor, a meaningful extracurricular experience — with the group, giving voice to the power of story and place. This event is open to the Class of 1983, friends and family.

Emory Glee Club and Women’s Chorale Reunion (Saturday at 6 p.m.): Set against the backdrop of the Emory Choirs Family Weekend Concert in the upper level of Schwartz Center, enjoy an evening of nostalgia, music and camaraderie before the alumni ensemble takes the stage as the concert’s opening act.

Residence, Sorority and Fraternity Life Homecoming Reception (Saturday at 6 p.m.): All former student (SRA, RA, SA or CA) and professional staff members in Housing Operations or the Office of Residence, Sorority & Fraternity Life are invited to the Starvine Ballroom at the Emory Conference Center Hotel to reconnect, reminisce and enjoy refreshments.

Class of 1983 and Friends Brunch (Sunday, Oct. 22, at 10:30 a.m.): Before returning home, members of the Class of 1983 are invited to gather at the home of classmate Becky Farmer Evans. Friends and family members are welcome to join in.

Cheer on the Eagles

Enjoy a Homecoming tailgate for Emory soccer on Friday, Oct. 20, before the teams face Brandeis University. The women’s team kicks off at 5 p.m., followed by senior night for the men’s team at 7:30 p.m. The tailgate will feature delicious local barbeque, desserts, drinks, a $500 Delta gift card raffle, special performances, giveaways and more. Athletics events are open to students, families, alumni and the rest of the Emory community.

On the Oxford campus, the men’s soccer team will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, for sophomore night, followed by the women’s team against Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, for sophomore day.

Then, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, catch the ribbon-cutting of the new Emory Athletics Eagle’s Nest at the Woodruff PE Center on the Atlanta campus. The newly designed space, formerly the Doc Partin Historical Timeline, celebrates the history of athletics at Emory and recognizes outstanding student-athletes. After the ribbon-cutting, the eight newest members of the Emory Athletics Hall of Fame will be inducted at 6 p.m. in the Emory Student Center.

Finally, on Sunday, Oct. 22, cheer on the Eagles against New York University. The women’s soccer team match, which is also senior day, starts at 11 a.m., followed by the men’s match at 1:30 p.m.

Photos by Emory Photo/Video