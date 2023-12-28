Robert Boesch appointed chief nursing officer of Emory University Hospital

Along with Emory University Hospital, Boesch will also oversee nursing practice as CNO for Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods and Emory University Hospital at Smyrna – hospitals that fall under the Emory University Hospital operating unit umbrella.
“Rob is a dynamic and passionate nursing leader focused on engaging and supporting team members as they deliver the highest quality of patient-centered care,” says Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, FAAN, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare. “We welcome his wealth of experience as a nurse leader and look forward to his arrival at Emory early next year.”
Boesch comes to Emory Healthcare from Centra Health in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he serves as CNO for two of its hospitals, Lynchburg General Hospital and Virginia Baptist Hospital. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where he held key positions, including vice president roles in acute care nursing services and surgical services. Boesch began his nursing career in the pediatric hematology/oncology unit at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, working as a registered nurse on the bone marrow transplant wing.
“Rob’s current and past nursing leadership roles and foundation in clinical care are instrumental as he joins the leadership team at Emory University Hospital,” says Matt Wain, president of the Emory Healthcare University Hospital Division, a new system structure that includes Emory University Hospital. “He is well positioned to lead our nursing workforce.”
Boesch received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, and earned both a Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Penn State University.
“I am truly honored and excited to join the incredible team at Emory Healthcare,” says Boesch. “Emory has a rich legacy of excellence in patient care, education and research. I am eager to collaborate with this team of dedicated professionals to advance our mission of improving the health of individuals and communities at home and throughout the world. Together, we will uphold the proud traditions of Emory Nursing and collaborate in charting new frontiers of nursing excellence and patient-centered care.”
In the broader nursing community, Boesch is involved with the American Organization of Nurse Leaders (AONL) on various committees and serves as president-elect of the Virginia Organization of Nurse Leaders (VONL).
Boesch follows Nancye Feistritzer, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, in the Emory University Hospital CNO role. Feistritzer was named vice president of the Center for Care Delivery and Innovation at Emory Healthcare in June of this year.
About Emory Healthcare and its hospitals:
Emory Healthcare, with nearly 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,796 licensed patient beds, more than 3,450 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network. For more, visit Emory Healthcare.
Emory University Hospital, located on Clifton Road at Atlanta, Georgia, is a part of Emory Healthcare. Emory University Hospital has 791 licensed beds, including 82 beds at Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods. More than 1,000 nurses staff these two facilities. Emory University Hospital has achieved three consecutive Magnet designations for nursing excellence.
Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, located in Tucker, Georgia, has 120 licensed beds for patients who need orthopaedic and spine inpatient care. The hospital has received two consecutive Magnet designations for exceptional nursing and employees more than 130 nurses.
Emory University Hospital at Smyrna is located in Smyrna, Georgia. It houses 88 beds and is undergoing renovations.