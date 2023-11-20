Atlanta campus to have remote work, learning Nov. 28 as Emory hosts Rosalynn Carter’s tribute service

It was recently announced by The Carter Center that Emory University will serve as host the tribute service for Rosalynn Carter, former first lady, in Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Nov. 28.

“We are deeply honored to serve in this capacity and to welcome dignitaries and their families to our Atlanta campus as they pay their respects,” Provost Ravi Bellamkonda noted in a community message. “While the service will be invitation-only, we will be opening Cannon Chapel for those members of our community who wish to gather and view the nationally televised service together.”

To facilitate a successful service while minimizing the impact of the event on health care and hospital-related traffic, all classes, examinations, labs, and student activities scheduled between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 on the Atlanta campus will be held remotely to the extent possible, or rescheduled if needed. Academic units and instructors will communicate these details directly to impacted individuals as soon as they are available.

In addition, while Emory University will remain open, all employees scheduled to work between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 should collaborate with their supervisors to transition to remote work on this day. Essential Campus Services employees, individuals supporting laboratory functions and animal care, and Campus Life student support staff should report as normal. All health care facilities, hospitals, clinical trials, and research laboratories will operate as usual. Employees should look for additional information from their supervisors and unit leaders about planning, schedules, and other logistics for this day.

Oxford College classes and campus operations will not be affected and will proceed as usual on Nov. 28.

Road closures and traffic impacts

The logistics of hosting and securing an event of this magnitude will require the closing of roads and buildings in the vicinity of Glenn Memorial Church beginning at 4 a.m. on Nov. 28. These closures include:

North Decatur Road from Clifton Road to the Emory Village Circle;

Fishburne Drive and Lane;

Kilgo Circle (including the accessible parking spaces near Carlos Hall);

Mizell Bridge;

The Dowman Drive entrance to campus

In addition to these closures, the Fishburne Parking Structure will be closed, and the Gambrell Parking Structure will be prioritized for Emory Healthcare employees displaced by tribute guest parking.

Shuttle service in the area will be discontinued and other routes modified (more information will be shared at transportation.emory.edu), and heavy traffic delays are expected in the area because of closures, security measures, and the influx of guests.

Normal campus operations, building access, and traffic patterns will resume at 4 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Please check emory.edu for the latest updates on campus impacts related to this event.