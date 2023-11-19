Emory University joins the world in mourning the passing of former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Nov. 19, 2023, and honoring her courage as an advocate for mental health, childhood immunization and human rights.

In her transformative work advancing mental health in the U.S. and globally, she partnered for decades with Emory experts, uniting her vision of a more equitable health care system with the university’s strengths in research, training and service.

Mrs. Carter’s deep engagement with the university was one half of an unforgettable chapter in which both Carters, Rosalynn and President Jimmy Carter, turned to Emory to help achieve their ambitious post-presidential goals. In 1982, the couple launched The Carter Center in association with Emory to promote peace and democracy and address issues of global health.

Former President Carter joined the faculty as Emory University Distinguished Professor, taught classes and conducted memorable Town Halls annually with first-year students for 39 years. In his tongue-in-cheek style, he went so far as to say, “We’ve formed a marriage with Emory, and it’s worked out quite well.”

“Mrs. Carter's wisdom, determination and kindness were evident in all that she did. We are deeply grateful for her many contributions and proud to have partnered with her on historic work in mental health."

—Emory President Gregory L. Fenves

Rosalynn Carter carried a briefcase to her office in the East Wing each day, something no other first lady ever had done. She also established the Office of the First Lady’s Projects. Here she is with her personal assistant, Madeline MacBean, on March 17, 1977. (Credit: Jimmy Carter Library) Rosalynn Carter carried a briefcase to her office in the East Wing each day, something no other first lady ever had done. She also established the Office of the First Lady’s Projects. Here she is with her personal assistant, Madeline MacBean, on March 17, 1977. (Credit: Jimmy Carter Library)

As much as the couple worked together with astonishing energy and focus on a range of issues, even well into their later years, President Carter understood from the beginning the difference Mrs. Carter could make acting on her own.

During their White House years, he considered it “only natural” that she attended cabinet meetings, advised about presidential appointments, served as an emissary of the president overseas and continued to advance the mental health work she began in Georgia. When Mrs. Carter testified before Congress as honorary chair of the President’s Commission on Mental Health in 1979, she was only the second first lady to do so, following Eleanor Roosevelt.

Her achievements reflect a range of areas: advancing the arts; co-launching the immunization campaign Every Child by Two; co-founding The Carter Center in 1982 with President Carter; and serving on the policy advisory board of the Atlanta Project, a Carter Center initiative that addressed poverty’s social ills.

However, it is for improving mental health resources that she will be principally known. As she never tired of reminding us, mental illnesses were not something that could remain in the shadows — not when they are experienced by one in four Americans.

As a demonstration of that unflagging commitment, in May 2023, The Carter Center indicated that Mrs. Carter was suffering from dementia.

The statement read in part: “We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support. We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”