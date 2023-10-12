Emory’s 2023 Homecoming is a must-see event

Emory Homecoming 2023 — “Emory Heart + Atlanta Soul” — is officially underway, but there are plenty of events to catch in the days ahead. Student events started Saturday, Oct. 14, and the fun continues with events planned for students, families, alumni and community members through Sunday, Oct. 22.

The entire Emory community is invited to enjoy the annual Homecoming Parade at noon on Saturday, Oct. 21. Grab a great view from the Emory Student Center or from the Quadrangle and stick around for the Homecoming Food and Music Festival for delicious food and entertainment.

You can check out the entire schedule and snag a festival map online.

“Organizing Homecoming events as part of Student Programming Council (SPC) is an exciting experience,” say Emory SPC members and Homecoming chairs Elena Sabin and Howie Brown.

“We are privileged with the unique opportunity to program events for the entire Emory community, and it is both humbling and rewarding to see our work come to fruition,” say Sabin and Brown. “Planning large-scale events such as Homecoming is a team effort, and working with fellow SPC members, faculty and administration has been an amazing change to build stronger connections within the university.”

Student events

“Swoop’s Cinema” activities, planned by the Student Programming Council, started on Saturday, Oct. 14, with the annual Homecoming concert, featuring Fivio Foreign with Rich the Kid and Baby Tate.

The fun continued on Monday with Swoopin’ Out of This World, complete with glow-in-the-dark laser tag, virtual reality games, food trucks and more. And Tuesday was Swoop’s First Date, the rom-com of the year with a roller rink and arcade games in the Student Center.

Wednesday’s festivities included the annual HocoFest: Student Talent Show, where students and groups performed among other activities.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., stop by McDonough Field to enjoy Emory Screen on the Green movie night with a showing of “Top Gun: Maverick.” In addition to the movie, the event will feature games, prizes, free food and fun.

Building community

Homecoming events open to the community kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. Atlanta artist and activist Charmaine Minniefield, who spent a year as artist-in-residence at the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library, returns to campus for an evening celebration of the Praise House Project at Emory University. The public art installation opens with an evening of reflection and performance at Glenn Memorial Church on Emory's Atlanta campus. The Emory Praise House will also be open for tours on Friday, Oct. 20, and remain open through Homecoming Weekend from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Praise House Project is the culmination of Minniefield’s multi-year engagement with the Emory community and will remain on campus through Dec. 15.

On Friday, Oct. 20, enjoy “Adventures in the Archives: A Creativity Conversation with Rosemary M. Magee and Clint Fluker” at 5:30 p.m. in the Jones Room of Woodruff Library. Hear Magee and Fluker share tales about their adventures in the archives, including what discoveries they've made and new understandings they’ve experienced as archival researchers and exhibit curators. After the program, enjoy a reception and explore the newly opened exhibit: “At the Crossroads with Benny Andrews, Flannery O’Connor and Alice Walker.”

Join the Unity Block Party at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Amphitheater Staircase, Asbury Circle and Cox Hall Bridge. The party commemorates the opening of Emory’s new identity spaces in Cox Hall and celebrates diversity, inclusion, community and belonging at Emory.

At 1 p.m., join President Gregory L. Fenves and other university leaders at the ribbon cutting and opening celebration of the Belonging and Community Justice identity spaces on the third floor of Cox Hall. Come eat, drink, play games, dance, socialize and commemorate the spaces for the Emory Black Student Union, Centro Latinx, Asian Student Center, Center for Women, Emory First and LGBT Life.

Then, attend the Emory Interfaith Center Opening Celebration, starting at 3 p.m. The new Interfaith Center reflects the increasing religious diversity at Emory and will serve as a place to encourage dialogue, understanding and peacemaking across faiths. Join President Fenves, other university leaders and the Emory Office of Spiritual and Religious Life for brief remarks and refreshments as well as tours of the center.

You can bring your questions to the Michael C. Carlos Museum on Saturday afternoon for talks with docents in the galleries. They will offer information on the permanent collection and special exhibitions from 12-2 p.m. Special exhibitions include a collection of artwork by Benny Andrews in the Howett Works on Paper Gallery, and “You Belong Here: Place, People, and Purpose in Latinx Photography,” celebrating the dynamic photography of Latinx artists across the United States.

Also happening Saturday is the Emory Jazz Reunion Performance, starting at 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Studio of the Burlington Road Building. After celebrating its 20-year anniversary in February, Emory Jazz alumni welcome former members of the Big Band to join them for a reunion performance.

Family Weekend fun

Family Weekend events for families of current Emory students are happening Oct. 20-22.

On the Atlanta campus, stop by the Family Weekend Welcome Table in the Emory Student Center on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9-11 a.m. for Emory swag and wristbands for the Food and Music Festival. Then, at 10 a.m., head to the Dooley Statue at Asbury Circle for the Alumni, Family and Friends Campus Tour.

Also happening at 10 a.m. Saturday is the Emory Young Alumni Panel, Admission and Financial Aid Overview Campus Tour, which is geared towards high school-aged students. Hear from young alumni who will share their Emory experiences and how Emory provided them with the necessary tools to be successful in their personal and professional lives.

At 11 a.m., parents and families are encouraged to join President Fenves, Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda and Senior Vice President Enku Gelaye from Campus Life for a Family Town Hall in the Emory Student Center Multipurpose Room. This is the perfect opportunity to hear more about the exciting things happening at Emory and ask questions about the university and student resources.

On Saturday evening, families are invited to the Emory Choirs Family Weekend Concert at 8 p.m. at Schwartz Center for Performing Arts: Emerson Concert Hall. Reserve your tickets online at the link provided in your Homecoming registration confirmation email or in person at the Emerson Box Office.

Meanwhile, families will have plenty of activities on the Oxford College campus, too.

On Friday, Oct. 20, check in at the Oxford Student Center between 3-6 p.m. Then, at 7:30 p.m., head to the fall play, “Snowflakes, or Rare White People,” but be sure to purchase tickets in advance. In addition to the play, Library Game Night starts at the Oxford Library at 8 p.m. The event includes board games, food and drinks, and costumes are encouraged.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Oxford College 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run start at 8 a.m., and participants must register online in advance. For families arriving on Saturday, there will be another check-in at the Oxford Student Center from 9-10 a.m., followed by the Family Weekend Welcome Program from 10-10:30 a.m. Interest sessions with Oxford faculty and staff start at 10:35 a.m., followed by the annual lunch picnic on the quad. Registration is required for the picnic.

The Oxford Family Weekend concludes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the Family Weekend Student Showcase. More information and the registration link can be found on the Oxford College page within the Parent Portal.

Welcoming alumni back to campus

Emory alumni of any year are sure to enjoy the special events planned for Oct. 19-22.

Here is a sampling of events for alumni. View the full schedule and register for events online.

Golden Alumni Brunch (Thursday, Oct. 19, at 11:30 a.m.): The Emory Alumni Association invites members of the Society of Corpus Cordis Aureum — alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago — to a brunch with President Gregory L. Fenves at the Miller-Ward Alumni House.

Graduate Alumni Mixer (Thursday at 6 p.m.): Stop by Dr. Scofflaw Brewing to catch up with alumni from the Goizeuta Business School, Emory University School of Law, Emory University School of Medicine, Rollins School of Public Health, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Laney Graduate School and Candler School of Theology.

Alumni Homecoming Kickoff Party (Friday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m.): Enjoy the ultimate Emory party while reconnecting during the biggest alumni social event of the year. Head to the Quad for delicious food, drinks and live entertainment.

Down Memory Lane: 1983 Campus Tour (Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.): Led by Class of 1983 member and Emory instructor D. Patton White, this tour will explore how things have changed around campus over the past 40 years. Those joining the tour will be encouraged to share their memories of specific places around the campus — a memorable course, a favorite professor, a meaningful extracurricular experience — with the group, giving voice to the power of story and place. This event is open to the Class of 1983, friends and family.

Emory Glee Club and Women’s Chorale Reunion (Saturday at 6 p.m.): Set against the backdrop of the Emory Choirs Family Weekend Concert in the upper level of Schwartz Center, enjoy an evening of nostalgia, music and camaraderie before the alumni ensemble takes the stage as the concert’s opening act.

Residence, Sorority and Fraternity Life Homecoming Reception (Saturday at 6 p.m.): All former student (SRA, RA, SA or CA) and professional staff members in Housing Operations or the Office of Residence, Sorority & Fraternity Life are invited to the Starvine Ballroom at the Emory Conference Center Hotel to reconnect, reminisce and enjoy refreshments.

Class of 1983 and Friends Brunch (Sunday, Oct. 22, at 10:30 a.m.): Before returning home, members of the Class of 1983 are invited to gather at the home of classmate Becky Farmer Evans. Friends and family members are welcome to join in.

Support student-athletes

Enjoy a Homecoming tailgate for Emory soccer on Friday, Oct. 20, before the teams face Brandeis University. The women’s team kicks off at 5 p.m., followed by senior night for the men’s team at 7:30 p.m. The tailgate will feature delicious local barbeque, desserts, drinks, a $500 Delta gift card raffle, special performances, giveaways and more. Athletics events are open to students, families, alumni and the rest of the Emory community.

On the Oxford campus, the men’s soccer team will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, for sophomore night.

Then, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, catch the ribbon-cutting of the new Emory Athletics Eagle’s Nest at the Woodruff PE Center on the Atlanta campus. The newly designed space, formerly the Doc Partin Historical Timeline, celebrates the history of athletics at Emory and recognizes outstanding student-athletes. After the ribbon-cutting, the eight newest members of the Emory Athletics Hall of Fame will be inducted at 6 p.m. in the Emory Student Center.

Finally, on Sunday, Oct. 22, cheer on the Eagles against New York University. The women’s soccer team match, which is also senior day, starts at 11 a.m., followed by the men’s match at 1:30 p.m.

Photos from Victour Zhou, senior QSS major, Selma Hassan, Serena Ye 24B and Emory Campus Life.