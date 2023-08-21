Photos: Emory’s Class of 2027 moves in

Aug. 21, 2023

Emory’s first-year students — the Class of 2027 — have arrived on campus and are settling into their homes for the 2023-24 school year.

Those participating in preorientation programs moved in Aug. 14. Others arrived over the weekend: Oxford College first-year students were welcomed on Friday and Emory College of Arts and Sciences students on Saturday.

The days were exciting but bittersweet and included both laughter and tears from students and their families.

Every aspect of move-in was made better by the hundreds of staff and student volunteers on hand for whatever was needed. Thanks to all who made move-in possible and helped make the students’ first days at Emory great.

