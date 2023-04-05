Emory named a 2023 Voter Friendly Campus

By Hannah Joy Gebresilassie April 5, 2023

Elaini Asamere holding 'vote' poster

Elaini Asamere, a first-year student at Emory and Emory Votes Initiative intern, at the 2022 National Voter Registration Day celebration at Emory sponsored by the Center for Civic and Community Engagement.

— Emory Photo/Video

Emory University has been named a Voter Friendly Campus by Fair Election Center’s Campus Vote Project and NASPA: Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. The initiative recognizes institutions that planned and implemented practices encouraging students to register and vote in the 2022 elections and in the coming years. Emory is one of 258 campuses in 38 states and the District of Columbia to earn the distinction.

The 2023 Voter Friendly Campus designation recognizes and bolsters the efforts of colleges and universities to help students overcome barriers to participating in the political process every year. Emory University was evaluated based on a written plan submitted by the Center for Civic and Community Engagement’s Emory Votes Initiative. The plan included details about efforts to register, educate and turnout student voters in 2022; facilitation of voter engagement efforts across campus; and a final analysis of efforts.

To further support the spirit of engaging in democracy, Emory Votes encourages students, staff, faculty and community members to sign up for TurboVote, a nonpartisan voting tool that sends election reminders and provides voter information. Sign up at emory.turbovote.org.

 

About the Emory Votes Initiative

Your vote is your voice, and Emory takes seriously its responsibility to help you express it. The Emory Votes Initiative fosters a more engaged campus by providing nonpartisan voter information, supporting voter turnout and empowering our community with credible resources. Young people are traditionally underrepresented in civic life. EVI helps set active civic engagement habits early in adulthood so all students graduate as lifelong involved global citizens.

