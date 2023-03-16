As ChatGPT and other natural language processing tools fueled by artificial intelligence enter the world stage, educators are looking at how these models will transform education in the classroom and beyond.

Join Emory AI scholars on Friday, March 24, from 12–1:30 p.m. as they discuss the medium- and long-term impact of artificial intelligence for pedagogy and higher education in a free webinar titled “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Higher Education,” part of the series “AI(squared): Academic Integrity, Artificial Intelligence and Rise of ChatGPT.”

Panelists will set the stage with a brief overview of artificial intelligence and how it works, along with an explanation of common terminology. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the last half of the event.

Opening remarks will be given by Ravi V. Bellamkonda, Emory University’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

The panelists will include:

Eric Weeks (Moderator), Director, Center for Faculty Development and Excellence, and Associate Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

Lauren Klein, Associate Professor of English and Quantitative Theory and Methods, Emory College of Arts and Sciences

Fei Liu, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Emory College of Arts and Sciences

Matthew Sag, Professor of Law, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Science, Emory Law

Phillip Wolff, Professor of Psychology, Emory College of Arts and Sciences

This webinar is sponsored by the Emory College Honor Council, the Center for Faculty Development and Excellence and AI.Humanity.

Register here.

Learn more about the panelists