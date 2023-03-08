Acclaim: Recent honors for Emory faculty and staff

Emory faculty and staff are frequently recognized for their work locally, nationally and internationally. The following is a sampling of recent accolades, including awards for professional contributions and leadership appointments.

Honors highlighted in this column:

Bello and Guerrero-Calderon chosen for clinician educator development program

Hernan Bello and Juan Guerrero-Calderon, both assistant professors of radiology and imaging sciences, have been selected for the American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) 2023 Clinician Educator Development Program, a highly selective program held during the ARRS annual meeting for junior faculty members focused on teaching as part of their professional career.

Bharadwaj and Todri receive INFORMS awards

Vilma Todri, assistant professor of information systems and operations management in Goizueta Business School, received the INFORMS ISS Sandra A. Slaughter Early Career Award, which recognizes and honors early career individuals who are on a path toward making outstanding intellectual contributions to the information systems discipline.

Anandhi Bharadwaj received the INFORMS ISS President’s Service Award, which recognizes information systems academics who have exhibited extraordinary dedication in serving the information systems community over time. The ISS President’s service award also recognizes academics who have had a positive impact on underrepresented parts of the community. Bharadwaj is the vice dean for faculty and research, Goizueta Endowed Chair in Electronic Commerce, and professor of information systems and operations management.

Bonilha, Gandhi and Yu join prestigious American Society for Clinical Investigation

Three Emory University faculty members have been elected into the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI). The ASCI is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected medical honor societies for physician-scientists, those who translate findings in the laboratory to the advancement of clinical practice. The Emory selectees are Leo Bonilha (School of Medicine), Neel Gandhi (Rollins School of Public Health) and David Yu (School of Medicine).

These faculty members join a class of inductees from 46 different institutions representing excellence across the breadth of academic medicine. They will be officially inducted into the Society at the ASCI Dinner and New Member Induction Ceremony as part of the AAP/ASCI/APSA Joint Meeting in April.

Bussey-Jones and Manning receive DEI leadership award

Professors of medicine Jada Bussey-Jones and Kimberly D. Manning were selected as recipients of the 2022 AAMC Group on Diversity and Inclusion (GDI) Exemplary Leadership Award. Bussey-Jones and Manning were recognized for their innovation in leadership and impactful diversity, equity and inclusion programming. Bussey-Jones serves as vice chair and Manning is associate vice chair for diversity, equity and inclusion in the School of Medicine.

Carrillo-Larco to deliver early-stage investigator lecture

The National Institutes of Health has named Rodrigo M. Carrillo-Larco, as an awardee of the 2023 ODP Early-Stage Investigator Lecture. Carrillo-Larco was selected in recognition for his work in the field of prevention epidemiology and population health focusing on the identification and assessment of risk factors together with screening and identification of populations at high disease risk.

Eick chosen for prestigious fellowship program

Stephanie Eick, assistant professor in the Gangarosa Department of Environmental Health, was recently selected for the prestigious JPB Environmental Health Fellowship Program, facilitated by Harvard University. Eick is one of 14 early-career researchers to receive the fellowship nationwide. Her fellowship period runs Oct. 1, 2022-Feb. 28, 2026.

George, Rouphael and Turbow receive medical society awards

Maura George received the 2022 Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism in Medicine Award at the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) annual meeting. Her compassionate approach to patient care, mentoring and teaching has earned her this well-deserved recognition. George is associate professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and an internist at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Infectious diseases physician-scientist Nadine Rouphael was named the 2022 winner of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) Oswald Avery Award for Early Achievement. This award honors achievements in infectious disease research by a member of IDSA who is 45 or younger.

Sara Turbow, associate professor of medicine, was selected by the Association for Prevention Teaching and Research (APTR) as its 2023 recipient of the APTR Early Career Award in recognition of her dedication to instructing medical residents in the field of public health and disease prevention.

Hall recognized as a “40 Under 40” leader

Erika Hall, associate professor of Organization & Management and faculty advisor for Goizueta Business School’s Business & Society Institute, was named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 leaders.

Hanna, Friedberg and Redd earn awards for research papers

Tarek Hanna, associate professor and vice chair of diagnostic imaging, and Eric Friedberg, associate professor, were part of the team earning the American Journal of Roentgenology’s Best Articles of 2022 in the Policy, Quality and Practice Management section for “Interpretations of examinations outside of radiologists' fellowship training: assessment of discrepancy rates among 5.9 million examinations from a national teleradiology databank.” Read their paper at AJR 2022; 218:738–745.

Sara K. Redd, assistant professor in the Department of Behavioral, Social and Health Education Sciences and director of research translation with the Center for Reproductive Health Research in the Southeast, was awarded the Charles E. Gibbs Leadership Prize for the best paper published in 2022 in the journal, Women’s Health Issues, (Volume 32).

Johnson awarded 2023 AMWA Larry Zaroff Man of Good Conscience

Ted Johnson has been named the recipient of the American Medical Women’s Association’s 2023 Larry Zaroff Man of Good Conscience Award. The award is presented annually to a man who has been a champion and supporter of women in medicine.

Johnson is professor and Paul W. Seavey Chair in Medicine. He serves as chair of the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine and director of the Division of General Internal Medicine within the Department of Medicine.

Kavalieratos named Sojourn Scholar to conduct palliative care research

The Cambia Health Foundation has announced the selection of 12 emerging palliative care leaders for its Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program, including Dio Kavalieratos. Each Sojourns Scholar receives a two-year, $180,000 grant ($90,000/year over a two-year period) to conduct an innovative and impactful project tied to a leadership development plan that positions the scholar for growth as a national leader in the field of palliative care. Scholars also join a collaborative learning community where they receive one-to-one mentoring from an established palliative care leader and targeted training on key leadership skills. Kavalieratos’ project is “Developing Equitable End-of-Life Care to Address Social and Structural Determinants of Health among People with Heart Failure.”

Kavalieratos is a tenured associate professor and director of research and quality in the division of Palliative Medicine, Department of Family and Preventive Medicine. He holds secondary appointments in the division of general internal medicine (Department of Medicine) and the Department of Epidemiology (Rollins School of Public Health).

Poets & Quants recognizes Kays

Allison Kays, assistant professor in the practice of accounting in Goizueta Business School was recognized as a 2022 Best Undergraduate Professor by Poets & Quants. The award honors professors demonstrating a remarkable impact on students, noteworthy influence on business practices, public policy and business trends, as well as unique teaching styles and techniques.

Mandawat appointed to American College of Cardiology leadership council

Anant Mandawat, director of the cardio-oncology program at Winship Cancer Institute, has been appointed to the American College of Cardiology Leadership Council on Cardiovascular Management. In this role, he will provide expertise on the structure and development of cardio-oncology services in the U.S. Learn more about the American College of Cardiology.

McGonigle to represent U.S. to International Association of Chaplains in Higher Education

Emory Dean of Religious Life and University Chaplain Gregory W. McGonigle, who is past president of the National Association of College and University Chaplains, has been selected to serve a four-year term on the executive board of the International Association of Chaplains in Higher Education (IACHE). Among other activities, this international professional association convenes chaplains from around the world every four years to deepen international relations and to share insights about higher education chaplaincy and spiritual life from around the world. Its last conference took place in June 2022 at the University of Sheffield in England, where McGonigle presented on the topic of multifaith chaplaincy in higher education. McGonigle joins chaplain colleagues from Harvard Divinity School and Colgate University in representing research universities and divinity schools from the United States on this international board, and looks forward to promoting Emory in the global context of spiritual life in higher education.

Ndiaya selected for podcast fellowship

Bamba Ndiaye, assistant professor of African Studies at Oxford College, was selected for the 2023 Ufahamu Africa Podcast’s Non-Resident Fellowship. As part of the fellowship, he will produce a four-episode podcast series on social movements and activism in contemporary Africa. You can listen to the first episode here. Ndiaye has hosted his own series, “ The Africanist Podcast,” since 2020.

Niyyer elected president of specialty society

Vandana Niyyar, a professor of medicine in the School of Medicine’s Division of Renal Medicine, was elected president of the American Society of Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology. ASDIN is the leading organization for dialysis access, with a mission to improve outcomes for patients with kidney disease.

Pfeffer serves on National Association of Campus Card Users board

Kim Pfeffer, director of Campus Life’s EmoryCard office, serves on the board of the National Association of Campus Card Users. The NACCU delivers educational opportunities and facilitates networking, idea sharing and professional development for campus identification and transaction system professionals. The association brought its NACCU Near You regional conference to Emory’s Atlanta campus on Feb. 1. The event was hosted by EmoryCard, with Pfeffer coordinating conference logistics.

Rabinovitz installed as Georgia Academy of Family Physicians president

Sharon R. Rabinovitz, executive director of Emory University Student Health Services, was installed as president of the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians (GAFP) during the organization’s annual meeting. The organization promotes the health of Georgia citizens by advancing family medicine through education, advocacy and service to Georgia family physicians. Student Health Services is an Emory Campus Life organization.

Raper and Williams present at student affairs conference, symposium

James D. Raper, Campus Life’s associate vice president for health, well-being, access and prevention, presented “Current Issues in Leading Health and Well-being from the AVP/AVC Position” at the NASPA Mental Health Strategies Conference in January in Kansas City, Missouri.

Also in January, Raper and Kyle R. Williams, special advisor to the senior vice president and dean of Campus Life, presented “Mattering During Transition: The Story of Executive Leadership” at the 2023 NASPA AVP Symposium in Portland, Oregon.

The National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) is a U.S.-based student affairs organization boasting more than 13,000 members at 1,400 campuses and 25 countries.

Richer to edit radiology journal, Kadom and Trofimova win journal awards

Edward J. Richer associate professor of radiology and imaging sciences, has been elected 2023 assistant editor of the American Journal of Roentgenology, the world’s longest continuously published general radiology journal.

Nadja Kadom, professor of radiology and imaging sciences, was honored as Exceptional Reviewer with Special Distinction by the Journal of the American College of Radiology. The official journal of the American College of Radiology, JACR informs its readers of timely, pertinent, and important topics affecting the practice of diagnostic radiologists, interventional radiologists, medical physicists and radiation oncologists.

Anna V. Trofimova, assistant professor of radiology and imaging sciences, received the Editor’s Recognition Award with Distinction as a reviewer of the journal Radiology.

Radiology faculty earn exhibit awards, will assist with pediatric neuroradiology program

Stephen B. Little and Manish Bajaj, assistant professors of radiology and imaging sciences, earned a Certificate of Merit for their scientific poster Vertebral Artery Dissection in Children at the Radiological Society of North America annual meeting.

Susan Palasis, professor of radiology and imaging sciences, and Stephen B. Little, assistant professor of radiology and imaging sciences, were awarded the Cum Laude Educational Exhibit Award for Imaging the Hemiplegic Child at the Radiological Society of North America annual meeting.

In addition, Palasis is the 2023 program chair for the American Society of Pediatric Neuroradiology. Kartik M. Reddy,Neil U. Lall and Adam Goldman-Yassen, assistant professors of radiology and imaging sciences, have been selected to serve on the American Society of Pediatric Neuroradiology Program Committee.

Rollins faculty receive awards of distinction from ASPPH

Three Rollins faculty have received awards of distinction from the Association of Schools & Programs of Public Health (ASPPH) and will be honored during this year’s annual meeting in March. James W. Curran is the recipient of the ASPPH Welch-Rose Award, recognizing his lifetime of distinguished public health service; Dawn L. Comeau is the recipient of the ASPPH Teaching Excellence Award; and Lauren E. McCullough is recipient of the ASPPH Early Career Research Excellence Award.

Homer W. Smith Award honors work of Sands

Jeff Sands, division director for the Division of Renal Medicine, recently won the Homer W. Smith Award from the American Society of Nephrology. The award is presented annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions that fundamentally affect the science of nephrology. Sands’ outstanding work throughout his career has earned him worldwide acclaim and recognition. He has given nearly 40 invited talks at national and international scientific meetings and more than 110 invited lectures at universities across the globe. He has also received several honors, including the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Boston University, the Barry M. Brenner Endowed Lectureship from the American Society of Nephrology, and an honorary degree from Aarhus University in Denmark.

Sheth honored for global community contributions

Jagdish Sheth, Charles H. Kellstadt Chaired Professor of Marketing in Goizueta Business School, has been recognized by SprinklingSmiles and Asian Pacific American Council of Georgia (APAC) for his contributions to various local and global communities with the Community Achievement Award in honor of Dr. Narsi Narasimhan.

Williams chairs Association for Student Conduct Administration foundation

Kyle R. Williams, special advisor to the senior vice president and dean of Campus Life, has been elected to chair the Raymond H. Goldstone Foundation of the Association for Student Conduct Administration ( ASCA). The foundation’s goal for the coming year is to expand fundraising to support scholarship and certification programs. The association’s membership includes more than 2,400 individuals representing all 50 U.S. states, Canada and countries around the world.

Yount selected for women’s empowerment committee

Kathryn Yount, Asa Griggs Candler Chair of Global Health in Rollins School of Public Health, was recently appointed to a committee on Women’s Empowerment, Population Dynamics, and Socioeconomic Change under the Committee on Population, Division of Behavioral and Social Science and Education of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Learn more about the appointment.

Yu elected to American Society for Clinical Investigation

David Yu has been elected to the American Society for Clinical Investigation, a milestone in the physician-scientist career path. Founded in 1908, the nonprofit medical honor society seeks to support the scientific efforts, educational needs and clinical aspirations of physician-scientists to improve the health of all people.

Yu serves as the Jerome Landry, MD, Chair of Cancer Biology in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Emory University School of Medicine and a researcher at Winship Cancer Institute.

Six Emory faculty named AAAS fellows

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) named six Emory faculty members as 2022 Fellows, marking one of the largest classes of AAAS Fellows from Emory in more than a century. These scientific leaders have been awarded the distinction of Fellow because of their efforts toward advancing science applications that are deemed scientifically or socially distinguished. AAAS is the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science .

The Emory faculty who have been elected are: Gregory L. Fenves, Anita Corbett, Kathy Griendling, David Weiss, Ben Lopman and Reshma Jagsi. An induction ceremony will be held in Washington, DC, in the spring of 2023.