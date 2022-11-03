Emory’s health sciences programs ranked among world’s best

Emory University has been recognized for having some of the world’s best health sciences programs, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 rankings of Best Global Universities.

The publication ranked university programs from 90 countries worldwide on 13 indicators measuring academic research performance and global reputation. Six programs within the Woodruff Health Sciences Center (WHSC) were ranked within the top 25 worldwide. Among those programs earning high marks for excellence include Infectious Diseases (#15), Public, Environmental, and Occupational Health (#15), Clinical Medicine (#21), Surgery (#23), Immunology (#23) and Cardiac and Cardiovascular System (#24).

“The continued success in these global rankings reflect our commitment to improving the health of individuals and communities at home and throughout the world,” says David S. Stephens, MD, interim executive vice president for health affairs at Emory University. “I am proud of the transformative impact Emory’s research and clinical excellence is having on our city, state, nation and beyond.”

Other WHSC programs that were ranked among the top 50 in the world include Microbiology (#28), Oncology (#29), Neuroscience and Behavior (#33) and Psychiatry/Psychology (#42).

The new rankings are another example showcasing Emory’s leadership in higher education. Emory has been cited as one of the world's top universities (Times Higher Education), among the best for quality of life (Princeton Review) and as a best value among private universities (Princeton Review, Forbes).

The overall Best Global Universities ranking, now in its ninth year, encompasses the top 2,000 institutions spread across 90 countries, according to U.S. News.

The new 2022-23 rankings appear at Best Global Universities - US News.