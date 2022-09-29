Hurricane Ian a reminder to be prepared for dangerous weather

The devastation occurring in Florida from Hurricane Ian is a reminder that the Emory community should take steps to be prepared for dangerous weather.

Ian is forecast to move into South Carolina. The biggest hazards for Emory University’s campuses will be the potential for wind gusts and rains on Friday and Saturday.

The forecast for rain and gusty winds has prompted the cancellation of the in-person Winship 5K run and walk, a fundraiser for the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, which was scheduled for Saturday morning.

“Due to an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our patients, survivors, family members, friends and sponsors, we have made the difficult decision to convert the Winship 5K event to a virtual event,” organizers announced Thursday, noting that details about the virtual program will be announced soon. “While Hurricane Ian may have disrupted our 5K event, it will not stop our efforts against cancer!”

Emory’s Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CEPAR) is working with teams across the university, as well as local and state agencies, to ensure the sustainability and safety of the community.

Potential impacts:

Rain

Wind gusts

Scattered power and communications outages

Take action:

Stay weather aware.

Ensure you are enrolled in Emory’s Emergency Notification Program.

Download the LiveSafe safety app.

Review the university’s preparedness checklists and the Just In Time Guide for Campus Emergencies.

Explore designated severe weather refuge, fire exits and automated external defibrillator (AED) locations in your buildings.

Learn CPR, the use of an AED, treatment of an obstructed airway and how to control bleeding.

For more information, please review the CEPAR website. In an emergency, information will also be posted to the Emory University homepage and the Emory News Center.