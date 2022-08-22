New academic year brings new faculty, programs and more across Emory

The nine schools that make up Emory University have big plans for the 2022-23 academic year, from welcoming new faculty to introducing new programs and initiatives. Here’s a roundup of incoming class stats and other things to come, as listed by each school.

Candler School of Theology

Incoming class: Candler welcomes 146 incoming students from 8 countries and 27 states.

New faculty: Joining the regular faculty are Jonathan Calvillo, inaugural assistant professor of Latinx communities; Geoffrey Goodman, associate professor; Lahronda Little 18T 22G, assistant professor in the practice of spirituality and health and director of Candler’s Women, Theology and Ministry program; and Brett Opalinski 98T, assistant dean of Methodist studies and assistant professor in the practice of spiritual formation and church leadership.

Noteworthy events: Fall Convocation will take place Thursday, Aug. 25, with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens giving the address and faculty members Ted A. Smith and Musa Dube being installed in chaired professorships. The event will be live streamed and recorded. On Thursday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 12, Christian Smith, William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Sociology and director of the Center for the Study of Religion and Society at the University of Notre Dame, will present public lectures in his role as Candler’s 2022-2023 Alonzo L. McDonald Family Chair on The Life and Teachings of Jesus and Their Impact on Culture. Candler will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with events in September and October carrying the theme “Nuestra Herencia”(“Our Heritage”), including chapel services with distinguished guest preachers Justo L. González (Thursday, Sept. 15) and Daisy L. Machado (Thursday, Sept. 22). On Wednesday, Oct. 19, in tandem with Hispanic Heritage Month, Candler’s Aquinas Center will welcome Cecilia González-Andrieu, professor of theology and theological aesthetics at Loyola Marymount University, to present the Major Catholic Speaker Lecture on “The Art of John August Swanson,” followed by a panel discussion and self-guided tours on Thursday, Oct. 20. Candler features the largest public display of the late Mexican-American artist’s work.

Learn more at the Candler School of Theology website.

Emory College of Arts and Sciences

Incoming class: Emory College of Arts and Sciences welcomes almost 5,900 students to campus this semester, including 1,440 new first-year students. This year we inaugurated the new Emory Gate Crossing and Coke Toast event on Monday, Aug. 22, as we welcomed our new students to their Atlanta campus home.

In addition to new student programming, sophomores will be welcomed back to campus with the now-annual Atlanta Cookout on the Quad, while juniors and seniors will enjoy the return of the popular Clairmont Carnival.

Leadership: This fall, Carla Freeman, Goodrich C. White Professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, will take the helm of Emory College as interim dean following Michael Elliott’s appointment as president of Amherst College. Branden Grimmett will join the College as associate dean and vice provost for career and professional development. He will lead the new Pathways Center for student professional development as part of the university’s student flourishing initiative. Anita Corbet, Samuel C. Dobbs Professor of Biology and co-director of the MD/PhD program in the Emory School of Medicine, joins the College administration as senior associate dean for research. In this role, she coordinates efforts to promote and support research by the faculty in the arts and sciences. Ed Lee joins the College from the Division of Campus Life as the senior director of inclusivity. Lee works directly with academic unit chairs to develop and facilitate programming and discussion on DEI-related issues in those units.

New faculty: Emory College welcomes an exceptional cohort of more than 55 new and diverse faculty members in multiple disciplines.

Arts news: Emory College welcomes documentarian and multi-media artist Tamika Galanis and composer Davor Vincze as the second cohort of the Emory Arts Fellows Program. Envisioned as a way to help emerging creatives build their practice, the program engages talented young artists to teach courses, create new works and direct capstone projects.

This year, the Emory Arts & Social Justice Fellows program expands with its largest cohort ever that includes Atlanta-area artists Leo Briggs, John Edward Doyle Jr., Asad Farooqui, Jessica Hill, Sierra King, Juel D. Lane, T. Lang, Alex Mari, Amina S. McIntyre, David Perdue and Kacie Willis. The ASJ program pairs these artists with Emory professors to embed creative projects that reflect on social inequities into existing courses.

New studies: The College continues to meet student interests by adding new areas and concentrations of study. This year, College students will be able to enjoy minors in film and media production, and public policy analysis. Additionally, the Goizueta Business School will offer a new business minor for students completing a major in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Learn more at the Emory College website.

Goizueta Business School

Incoming classes: Goizueta welcomes nearly 1,000 students for the new academic year in programs including the One-Year MBA (34), Two-Year MBA (113), Evening MBA (85), Executive MBA (67), MS in Business Analytics (55), Master of Analytical Finance (37) and BBA (520 incoming and 50 exchange students), celebrating its largest undergraduate class ever.

New dean: Gareth James joined as the new John H. Harland Dean of Goizueta Business School in July. He is renowned for his visionary leadership, statistical mastery and commitment to the future of business education.

New faculty: Goizueta welcomes new faculty Anna Errore, assistant professor in the practice of information systems and operations management; Wei Jiang, professor of finance; Matthew Lyle, associate professor of accounting; Rod McCowan, associate professor in the practice of organization and management; and Richard Berlin, associate professor in the practice of organization and management.

Online EMBA:To meet the varying needs of ambitious professionals, Goizueta launched a new, fully online format of its Executive MBA Program — the highest-ranked EMBA program nationwide to offer an online option.

Master of analytical finance: This fall, Goizueta welcomes the first cohort of its new Master of analytical finance degree. Led and designed by finance industry professionals, this program offers hands-on experiences to support next-gen careers in sales and trading, investment management, FinTech and investment banking.

Innovations in teaching: Goizueta’s teaching innovations have transformed the traditional classroom with virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and holographic capabilities, offering a truly dynamic digital learning experience.

Learn more at the Goizueta Business School website.

Laney Graduate School

Incoming class: The Laney Graduate School welcomes 411 new students, with 79% of students pursuing PhDs and 18% seeking master’s degrees. The remaining 3% of students are in certificate programs.

New program: The African American Studies (AAS) PhD Program will begin accepting applicants in September 2022 for the first cohort to start in fall 2023. This program, which is the first of its kind in the Southeastern U.S., is a highly selective and rigorous course of study that will prepare students for careers inside and outside of academe.

English language support program (ELSP): The LGS English Language Support Program provides international students with language courses, 1-on-1 speaking and writing consultations, a weekly writing group and a conversation partner program. The program’s annual International Student Reception and Dinnerwill welcome newcomers to the LGS community on Sept. 6.

Laney on LinkedIn: LGS students, staff and faculty can now engage with the school’s revamped LinkedIn page. This platform will enable LGS to share valuable content with current and incoming students, faculty and the vast alumni network. Follow the Laney LinkedIn page here.

LGS-EDGE ambassadorship program: LGS will welcome a new group of EDGE ambassadors to serve the program for the 2022-23 school year. Working closely with the associate dean of diversity, inclusion and community engagement, EDGE ambassadors will contribute to the development and strategic planning for the program and support efforts that enhance the diverse graduate community at Emory.

Learn more at the Laney Graduate School website.

Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

Incoming class: The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing is excited to welcome 576 students this fall across all degree levels. This group of students makes up classes with roots across the nation and world, with 47% from outside Georgia. Beyond geography, 55% of students joining various programs are from diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

New state-of-the-art building: The School of Nursing is thrilled to expand its footprint this fall with the opening of the Emory Nursing Learning Center. The $20.6 million, 70,000-square-foot expansion located in downtown Decatur, Georgia, will include a state-of-the-art simulation and skills lab, which will provide experiential and immersive learning for students, and the Emory Nursing Experience, a program for continuing professional education in partnership with Emory Healthcare Nursing.

New program: The School of Nursing will launch its DNP psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PHMNP) program this fall. The PHMNP program was created as a response to the nation’s mental health crisis and will directly address the shortage of qualified mental health professionals. The program’s curriculum will enable advanced practice nurses to develop exceptional clinical and leadership skills while acting as advocates for patients and their families. Graduates of this program (which is accredited by the South Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) will be prepared to diagnose and treat mental health illnesses, such as mood disorders, addiction, substance abuse, anxiety and depression.

Woodruff Foundation gift: As the nationwide nursing shortage lingers and the need for more nurses grows, the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation hopes to bolster the nursing workforce and advance nursing education at Emory with an $8.5 million grant to Emory Healthcare and the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. The generous gift will be used to expand the nurse residency program at Emory Healthcare ($5 million over two years) and create a nurse fellowship program for continued nursing education at the School of Nursing ($3.5 million over two years).

New funding: A $1.5 million Reimagining Nursing Initiative grant from the American Nurses Foundation will enable Emory Healthcare’s Integrated Memory Care Clinic (IMC Clinic) to expand its best-in-class primary care for people living with dementia. The grant was awarded to Carolyn K. Clevenger, a School of Nursing professor and gerontological nurse practitioner, and Deena Gilland, Emory Healthcare's ambulatory practice vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer. The grant will enable the IMC Clinic to pilot an expansion of its successful comprehensive care model into a new home-based setting, senior living communities.

Learn more at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing website.

Oxford College

Incoming and returning classes: Oxford welcomes another talented and highly diverse class of first-year students to campus for the fall semester. They join a dynamic second-year class, bringing the total number of enrolled students to more than 1,060. The incoming class includes students from all over the US and 16 countries. Oxford looks forward to welcoming an additional 50 or so students to campus in January, following a successful inaugural Spring Start cohort in January 2022.

Campus updates:Kenneth E. Carter started his term as interim dean on Aug. 1, following Dean Doug Hicks’s departure to become president of Davidson College. Carter, Charles Howard Candler Professor of Psychology and Chair of the Division of History and Social Sciences, is an Oxford alumnus who has served on the faculty for more than 25 years. Throughout his time on campus, he has demonstrated robust leadership and a passion for the Oxford community — making him an exceptional choice for the position.

Faculty updates: Oxford is happy to announce the hiring of six new permanent faculty members for the coming year, including Tien Chih, mathematics; Sheldon Lawrence, biology (promoted from visiting assistant professor to tenure track); Marvin McNeill, music and African American studies; Bamba Ndiaye, African studies; Emorja Roberson, music and African American studies; and Masha Vlasova, film and media studies.

Learn more at the Oxford College website.

Rollins School of Public Health

Incoming class: Rollins welcomes 581 students (including Humphrey Fellows) representing 48 countries and 44 states, with approximately 60 languages and dialects spoken. For the 2022-23 school year, 546 Rollins students have accepted Rollins Earn and Learn awards (a work-study program unique to Rollins).

Newcomers to Rollins: The school is proud to introduce two new leaders to the university community with M. Daniele Fallin serving as the James W. Curran Dean of Public Health and Don Operario as the Grace Crum Rollins Professor and Chair of the Department of Behavioral, Social and Health Education Sciences as of July 1.

A number of new faculty have joined the school’s ranks, including Heather Bradley, associate professor; Jonny Crocker, research assistant professor; Maria Dieci, assistant professor; Joshua Jeong, assistant professor; Hanqi Luo, research assistant professor; Tiawen Ma, research assistant professor; Maya Nadimpalli, assistant professor; Emily Peterson, research assistant professor; Robin Richardson, assistant professor; Amina Salamova; assistant professor; Karen Siegel, research assistant professor; Sheela Sinharoy, assistant professor; Megan Sutter, research assistant professor; Lavanya Vasudevan, associate professor; Doug Walker, associate professor; and Joshua Wallach, assistant professor.

Recent major research funding: Recipients include the Center for cArdiometabolic Risk Reduction in South Asia (studying rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and related illnesses in South Asia); the newly developed Emory/Georgia Tuberculosis Research Advancement Center (one of four NIAID-funded centers of its kind in the United States); the HERCULES Exposome Research Center (recently renewed for five more years); and the Southern Liver Health Cohort (studying liver health and liver cancer in the South, with a focus on Black Americans).

Learn more at the Rollins School of Public Health website.

School of Law

Incoming class: Emory Law welcomes new students from 38 states plus the District of Columbia and 14 countries to pursue JD, LLM and JM degrees.

New faculty: Mark Nevitt is associate professor, teaching courses in environmental law, climate change law, national security law, constitutional law and natural resources law. Pending university confirmation, Tonja Jacobi is the Sam Nunn Chair in Ethics and Professionalism; her research centers on Supreme Court judicial behavior and public law. Pending confirmation, Matthew Sag is professor of law in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science as part of Emory’s AI.Humanity initiative.

New programs: Emory Law is adding three curricular concentrations for the juris doctor degree: civil litigation and dispute resolution; criminal litigation; and law and religion. These are in addition to the health law concentration.

Nicole Morris will serve as the inaugural director of the Innovation and Legal Tech Initiative. In this role, she will lead Emory Law toward addressing the implications of advances in legal tech for the future of legal practice.

Recent faculty accolades: Laurie R. Blank, clinical professor of law, was appointed special counsel to the general counsel of the U.S. Department of Defense.Martha Albertson Fineman, Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Law, was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Kristin N. Johnson, Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Law, was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve a three-year term as a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Learn more at the Emory Law website.

School of Medicine

Incoming classes: The MD Program Class of 2026 began on July 18, with an orientation including a campus-wide scavenger hunt. The 148 incoming students are 70% women, 93% nontraditional (one or more years out of college before medical school) and 33% self-identify as underrepresented minority students.

The Anesthesiologist Assistant Program Class of 2024 is composed of 40 students (24 female, 16 male) who come from 13 states and five countries including China, South Korea, Mongolia, Kenya and England.

The Physician’s Assistant Program Class of 2024 began Aug. 1. The 54 students were selected from a pool of almost 1,900 applicants. They are 85% women and 20% underrepresented minorities in medicine.

The Medical Imaging Program Class of 2025 has six students (five women, one man), all from underrepresented minority groups.

The Physical Therapy Program Class of 2025 matriculated in early June with 60 students (41 women, 19 men). Of these, 70% came from outside Georgia and 5% are international. Their White Coat Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10, will celebrate the completion of their first semester. George Fulk, PT, PhD, FAPTA was named director of the Division of Physical Therapy, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, and director of the new Center for Physical Therapy and Movement Science. Fulk was previously chair of the Department of Physical Therapy at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York.

The Genetic Counseling Training Program celebrates its tenth anniversary this fall, with orientation for the Class of 2024 during the week of Aug 15. The incoming class has 12 students (10 women, 2 men). Four individuals represent diversity within the profession.

Learn more at the School of Medicine website.