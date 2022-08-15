10 things to know for fall semester

All across campus, faculty and staff are making final preparations for the new academic year and the arrival of students. Here are 10 things you need to know as the Atlanta and Oxford campuses transition from summer to fall.
1. Some students arrived early for expanded pre-orientation programs.
First-year students participating in pre-orientation programs arrived on the Atlanta campus Aug. 15. These students are ready to jump-start their Emory careers and begin connecting with others who have similar interests. Several new options were added this year, with more than 600 students registering. From outdoor adventures and leadership lessons to community engagement and interfaith experiences, they’ll spend five days acclimating to life at Emory before orientation begins on Aug. 20.
2. Other students will move in this weekend, with classes starting next week.
First-year students who are not participating in pre-orientation programs move into Atlanta campus housing Aug. 20, with other undergraduates following on Aug. 21. Oxford College move-in days are Aug. 19 for first-year students and Aug. 20 for second-year students. Learn more about Atlanta campus move-in procedures and Oxford College move-in. Classes for Emory Law students began Aug. 15; undergraduate and all other graduate classes begin Aug. 24. If you are not involved with move-in for students, you may want to avoid these areas on those days due to heavier traffic.
3. You can welcome the Class of 2026 at the Emory Gate Crossing + Coke Toast
One longstanding tradition for Emory’s first-year students is a Coke Toast on the Quad during orientation. In a new twist on an old favorite, the Class of 2026 for Emory College of Arts and Sciences will participate in an expanded event on Monday, Aug. 22, that includes the full Emory community.
Faculty, staff, fellow students and alumni are invited to gather at the Haygood-Hopkins Gate at 10 a.m. to cheer on the Class of 2026 as they walk through the gate and proceed to the Quad. Once there, President Gregory L. Fenves will lead a Coke Toast. Find more details here.
4. The Emory Forward website serves as a central repository for COVID-19 information.
As the full Emory community returns to campus, we need to continue working together to keep our campuses safe. Visit the Emory Forward website often for the latest information about what to do if you get sick, vaccine requirements, testing, masking, policies and more.
5. Emory students, faculty and staff are asked to self-report COVID-19 infections.
Emory’s Community Compact outlines behavioral expectations — including reporting any COVID-19 infections to the university — for all students, faculty and staff during the 2022-2023 academic year. If you test positive for COVID-19 on or off campus, please go to Emory Forward’s What do I do if? page where you will be directed to follow a new self-guided process to report your positive test. By completing the COVID-19 Reporting Form, campus members will receive important isolation instructions based on individual circumstances.
6. Several new leaders are part of the Emory community.
New leaders on both the Atlanta and Oxford campuses will make a positive impact on our community. Take some time to learn about them and how they will enhance life at Emory.
Here are just a few of the new leaders in roles around the university:
- Daniele Fallin, dean of Rollins School of Public Health
- Gareth James, dean of Goizueta Business School
- Kenneth E. Carter, interim dean of Oxford College
- Carla Freeman, interim dean of Emory College of Arts and Sciences
- David Stephens, interim executive vice president for health affairs (starting Sept. 1)
- Dane Peterson, interim CEO of Emory Healthcare (starting Sept. 1)
- Amy Adelman, interim senior vice president and general counsel (starting Sept. 1)
- Luke Anderson, vice president of communications and marketing
- James Raper, associate vice president for health, well-being, access and prevention
- Lanny Liebeskind, interim senior vice provost for academic affairs (starting Sept. 1)
- Valeda F. Dent, vice provost of libraries and museum
- Branden Grimmett, vice provost for career and professional development, and associate dean in Emory College
- Pearl Dowe, provost’s fellow and vice provost for faculty affairs designee
- Henry S. Kim, associate vice provost and director of the Michael C. Carlos Museum (starting Aug. 22)
7. Your favorite campus activities are back.
Whether you enjoy attending concerts, visiting art exhibitions or learning from thought-provoking speakers, fall semester includes events for everyone.
- Emory Libraries and the Carlos Museum are hosting numerous exhibitions, from the first exhibition of ancient engraved gemstones in the southeastern U.S. to a collection of Emory’s graphic narratives and comic books. And don’t forget — museum admission is free for Emory students, faculty and staff.
- Visit the Emory Arts and Schwartz Center for Performing Arts websites for information on concerts, theater performances and other arts activities.
- Cheer on the Emory Eagles as they compete in multiple sports. Visit the Emory Athletics and Oxford Athletics websites for schedules and news.
- The Woodruff PE Center and the Student Activity and Academic Center on the Atlanta campus are open, as are Oxford College athletic facilities and the Blomeyer Health Fitness Center for Emory faculty, staff and retirees.
- Keep an eye on the Hub, Emory’s virtual home for student-led organizations and events, and the Emory University and Campus Life calendars, which will continue to fill with events as the semester begins. Additionally, each of Emory’s undergraduate, graduate and professional schools maintain calendars for academic and other school-specific events, so be sure to check on the calendar for your school(s) of choice.
8. Mental well-being resources are available for students, faculty and staff.
Beginning a new academic year can be both exciting and stressful. Students can reach out to Emory’s Counseling and Psychological Services or Oxford Counseling and Career Services for information about confidential support through in-person and online appointments. TimelyCare telehealth services are also available to all Emory students free of charge. A variety of well-being resources for students can be found at Be Well, Your Way.
University faculty and staff can access a range of emotional support programs including webinars, well-being check-ins, counseling and more through the Faculty Staff Assistance Program (FSAP). Emory Healthcare employees can access services through the MyBHS Portal (user name: EHC).
9. Follow campus safety tips and stay informed in an emergency.
Returning to campus is a good time to be reminded of safety tips from the Emory Police Department and the Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CPAR).
- Download the LiveSafe app and set it up for additional peace of mind by receiving safety alerts, requesting a virtual police escort to your destination and more. Remember that Emory Police are available 24 hours a day; call 404-727-6111 for help at anytime.
- CPAR also offers detailed preparedness checklists for students and faculty and staff, as well as the “Just in Time” guide to campus emergencies.
10. Remember your options for getting to — and around — campus.
Emory’s Transportation and Parking Services Department has a wealth of information about parking permits, commuter options and getting around campus safely.
- Learn more about student parking, university faculty/staff parking and Emory Healthcare staff parking for fall 2022. If you forget your parking permit, the FlashParking app can be used to access your approved parking decks and lots.
- Emory’s shuttles routes begin their fall semester schedule on Monday, Aug. 22. Shuttles can be tracked in real time at https://emory.transloc.com/ or by downloading the Transloc Rider app.
- Are you on campus late? SafeRide is available 365 days per year to provide safe overnight transportation on the Clifton campus.
- Emory’s Smart Commute program offers plenty of perks and rewards for 1,300+ participants who choose biking, walking, carpooling, vanpooling, public transit or Emory shuttles for their commute. Employees can also earn rewards and cash incentives through Georgia Commute Options! New for fall 2022: Graduate and undergraduate students can also earn points to redeem for rewards.