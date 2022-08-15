10 things to know for fall semester

All across campus, faculty and staff are making final preparations for the new academic year and the arrival of students. Here are 10 things you need to know as the Atlanta and Oxford campuses transition from summer to fall.

1. Some students arrived early for expanded pre-orientation programs.

First-year students participating in pre-orientation programs arrived on the Atlanta campus Aug. 15. These students are ready to jump-start their Emory careers and begin connecting with others who have similar interests. Several new options were added this year, with more than 600 students registering. From outdoor adventures and leadership lessons to community engagement and interfaith experiences, they’ll spend five days acclimating to life at Emory before orientation begins on Aug. 20.

2. Other students will move in this weekend, with classes starting next week.

First-year students who are not participating in pre-orientation programs move into Atlanta campus housing Aug. 20, with other undergraduates following on Aug. 21. Oxford College move-in days are Aug. 19 for first-year students and Aug. 20 for second-year students. Learn more about Atlanta campus move-in procedures and Oxford College move-in. Classes for Emory Law students began Aug. 15; undergraduate and all other graduate classes begin Aug. 24. If you are not involved with move-in for students, you may want to avoid these areas on those days due to heavier traffic.

3. You can welcome the Class of 2026 at the Emory Gate Crossing + Coke Toast

One longstanding tradition for Emory’s first-year students is a Coke Toast on the Quad during orientation. In a new twist on an old favorite, the Class of 2026 for Emory College of Arts and Sciences will participate in an expanded event on Monday, Aug. 22, that includes the full Emory community.

Faculty, staff, fellow students and alumni are invited to gather at the Haygood-Hopkins Gate at 10 a.m. to cheer on the Class of 2026 as they walk through the gate and proceed to the Quad. Once there, President Gregory L. Fenves will lead a Coke Toast. Find more details here.

4. The Emory Forward website serves as a central repository for COVID-19 information.

As the full Emory community returns to campus, we need to continue working together to keep our campuses safe. Visit the Emory Forward website often for the latest information about what to do if you get sick, vaccine requirements, testing, masking, policies and more.

5. Emory students, faculty and staff are asked to self-report COVID-19 infections.

Emory’s Community Compact outlines behavioral expectations — including reporting any COVID-19 infections to the university — for all students, faculty and staff during the 2022-2023 academic year. If you test positive for COVID-19 on or off campus, please go to Emory Forward’s What do I do if? page where you will be directed to follow a new self-guided process to report your positive test. By completing the COVID-19 Reporting Form, campus members will receive important isolation instructions based on individual circumstances.

6. Several new leaders are part of the Emory community.

New leaders on both the Atlanta and Oxford campuses will make a positive impact on our community. Take some time to learn about them and how they will enhance life at Emory.

Here are just a few of the new leaders in roles around the university:

7. Your favorite campus activities are back.

Whether you enjoy attending concerts, visiting art exhibitions or learning from thought-provoking speakers, fall semester includes events for everyone.

8. Mental well-being resources are available for students, faculty and staff.

Beginning a new academic year can be both exciting and stressful. Students can reach out to Emory’s Counseling and Psychological Services or Oxford Counseling and Career Services for information about confidential support through in-person and online appointments. TimelyCare telehealth services are also available to all Emory students free of charge. A variety of well-being resources for students can be found at Be Well, Your Way.

University faculty and staff can access a range of emotional support programs including webinars, well-being check-ins, counseling and more through the Faculty Staff Assistance Program (FSAP). Emory Healthcare employees can access services through the MyBHS Portal (user name: EHC).

9. Follow campus safety tips and stay informed in an emergency.

Returning to campus is a good time to be reminded of safety tips from the Emory Police Department and the Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CPAR).

Download the LiveSafe app and set it up for additional peace of mind by receiving safety alerts, requesting a virtual police escort to your destination and more. Remember that Emory Police are available 24 hours a day; call 404-727-6111 for help at anytime.

CPAR also offers detailed preparedness checklists for students and faculty and staff , as well as the “Just in Time” guide to campus emergencies.

10. Remember your options for getting to — and around — campus.

Emory’s Transportation and Parking Services Department has a wealth of information about parking permits, commuter options and getting around campus safely.